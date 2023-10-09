Hurry! Roomba robot vacuums are the cheapest they’ve ever been in these early Prime Day deals

Prime Day is just a day away, but it’s safe to say that the deals are already in full swing. And we’re seeing some great discounts to be had, from 4K OLED TVs which are less than half price, to $100’s off iPads . But, the savings don’t stop there. If you’ve always wanted to treat yourself to one of the latest robot vacuums, now’s your chance to grab a bargain.

There’s some impressive discounts on iRobot Roombas to be had right now — with up to 50% off some of the best Roombas we’ve tested. This takes the prices down to the lowest we’ve ever seen for some models, so deals don’t come much stronger than this. And as we’ve tested a selection of these models ourselves, we can tell you first hand what kind of a performance you can expect. Here’s 7 Roomba deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day.

Looking for more than just robot vacuums? Here’s 19 great sales I would buy now .

Best early Prime Day Roomba deals

iRobot Roomba j6+: was $799 now $399 @ Amazon

With a whopping 50% off, this is the cheapest price you'll get for such an advanced Roomba. We haven’t tested this model exactly, but we have tested the j7+ which features the same Pet Owner Official Promise (POOP). It’s guaranteed to detect and avoid pet poop, or else iRobot will replace it for free. With an automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt, this robot vacuum will actually learn from its encounters and recognize obstacles.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

As a top performer in our best Roombas list, this robot vacuum picked up 100% of kitty litter from hard floors and carpet, as well as 98% of pet hair on average. And with its D-shaped design, it reaches well against baseboards and into corners too. Our main qualms were the noise produced and the steep price point, but the latter is solved by this 40% discount. It’s not the cheapest we’ve seen it, but it’s still well worth your consideration. Here’s the iRobot Roomba s9+ review .

iRobot Roomba i4: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon

At just under $200, this is the cheapest this model has been on Amazon. Despite the affordable price point, it still features all of the tech you could need, including room-specific cleaning, scheduling and Dirt Detect technology. It will even learn from your habits and preferences and make suggestions, such as increased cleaning during pollen season.

iRobot Braava Jet m6: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Looking for a robot mop instead? Look no further. The iRobot Braava Jet m6 is the best robot mop we’ve tested. And with 40% off, this is the cheapest it’s ever been. On test, it was thorough as well as accurate, avoiding no-mop zones, such as pet bowls. It can also work in tandem with the S9 and i7 models, the prior of which has also been heavily discounted for Prime Day. For more detail, check out the iRobot Braava Jet m6 robot mop review .

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $599 now $349 @ Amazon

While it’s not quite the cheapest it’s ever been (literally missing the mark by $2), this deal is still not one to be missed. It provides much the same features as mentioned in the i4 deal above, but for an extra $150, you get a self-emptying charging base thrown in. This holds up to 60 days of debris and means you don’t need to empty the on-board dustbin with each run. It's a very good price considering you’re getting automatic dust disposal.

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $164 @ Amazon

For the ultimate value for money, this is the deal to get. It’s the cheapest the Roomba 692 has ever been, but you still get plenty bang for your buck. That includes Wi-Fi connectivity, and consequently voice control, as well as Dirt Detect technology to focus its efforts where needed. It also features an automatically-adjusting cleaning head which raises and lowers itself for hard floors and carpets. It’s got you covered for the basics and more.