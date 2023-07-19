Hurry! Our favorite phone just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

It's not every day the best phone on the market sees a huge price cut. So, if you're looking for an upgrade, there's no better phone and no better time than right now to pick one up.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is $999 at Amazon for a limited time. This is the lowest price I've seen for this phone after a $200 discount. This premium handset offers everything you could want out of a phone and more, and it's one of my favorite phone deals of the year so far.

And if you're reading this in the U.K. then good news — you can also pick up the S23 Ultra at a discounted price at Amazon. It's not quite as big a price drop, but it's still better than paying full price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now.

Price check: $999 w/ activation @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was £1,399 now £1,249 @ Amazon

In the U.K.? Amazon UK are offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB storage for £1,249. That's the same price as the 256GB model. You also get a 6-month subscription to Disney Plus with the phone (for new or returning subscribers.)

Check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review and you'll see why we named it the best phone on the market. It's well-designed, delivers powerful performance and has an incredible set of cameras.

First of all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display is one of the best of any phone we've tested at Tom's Guide. Not only does it have strong color accuracy and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it can reach a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. If you've ever struggled to see your phone's screen in bright sunlight, it's almost guaranteed not to be a problem with this phone.

Whatever you use your phone for, you won't be disappointed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's performance. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip handled tough tasks like video editing and gaming with ease in our tests. Thanks to its larger vapor cooling chamber, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra never felt hot in our tests either.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also has excellent battery life. We got 12 hours and 22 minutes of life from our unit with the display set to Adaptive mode. Things get even better with the display at 60Hz: we got 13 hours and 9 minutes of battery life on this setting.

Packing 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP selfie lenses, we think the S23 Ultra is the best camera phone on the market. The powerful main wide camera has an adaptive pixel sensor that makes for brighter, more detailed pictures. Low light, space photography and more all look incredible with this camera set.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is our choice for the best phone on the market, and it's an awesome deal at $999. If you're interested in its competition, check out our iPhone deals coverage.