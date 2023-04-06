Hurry! iPad Air just crashed to lowest price ever — and it’s our best tablet

The best tablet on the market is on sale. Deals like this don't come around every day, so I highly recommend snapping this one up before it's gone.

The 2022 iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) is $499 at Amazon right now. After a $100 discount, this tablet has hit its lowest price ever. It's easily one of the best iPad deals I've ever seen.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard and 2nd gen Apple Pencil support.

After evaluating this device in our iPad Air 2022 review, we concluded that it was the best tablet on the market for most people.

Running on Apple's M1 chip, this slate has plenty of power for everyday tasks. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming video or playing games, the iPad Air can handle it all. Even if you have multiple tabs or apps open at once. Despite all this power, Apple didn't sacrifice portability — the iPad Air 2022 weighs just 1.02 pounds.

The iPad Air has great battery life, too. We got 10 hours and 9 minutes of life out of our unit in the Tom's Guide web surfing battery test. And the 12MP front and back cameras on the iPad Air are great for video calls and selfies.

The one downside to the iPad Air is that its accessories are expensive. The tablet makes a great laptop replacement, but the Apple Magic Keyboard costs $229. Similarly, the Apple Pencil 2 is an ideal tool for artists and those who like to take handwritten notes, but the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil goes for $112 right now.

I think the iPad Air is the best tablet for just about everybody, so I highly recommend picking one up now that it's at its lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, stay tuned to our iPad deals coverage.