Hurry! Apple's latest iMac has been sliced to its lowest ever price

Looking for the best Presidents Day Apple sales? This deal on one of the best all-in-one computers is as good as they get.

Right now you can get the 2021 Apple iMac M1 (8-core/256GB) for $1,349 on Amazon. It's on sale for $1,399, with an additional $49 off at checkout. It's the lowest price we've seen for this config, so don't hesitate to snap it up.

Amazon loves to hide these kind of discounts, so check a different model and color if you don't see this price. At time of writing, it's available on the Orange model.

Apple iMac (2021): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $149 at checkout on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip.

In our Apple iMac 2021 review, we were thoroughly impressed by this device in almost every aspect. With a beautiful display and strong performance, this is the perfect device for work and entertainment for those who love Apple's interface.

This new iMac is the first to come included with Apple's M1 chip, so needless to say it's much more powerful than the previous models. It'll be able to handle anything you throw at it, whether you're browsing, streaming, or downloading content.

We'd also like to give a shout-out to this iMac's great webcam — with the amount of video calling most of us are doing nowadays, it's nice to have a webcam that'll broadcast a nice, sharp image. Plus, with a 24-inch display at 218 ppi, your loved ones will look great on your screen too.

The Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse that come with this iMac work great. However, while they're lightweight, they're also pretty small; to the point you might struggle to use them comfortably if you have larger hands. You may want to swap them out for a larger set if this is the case.

This is one of the best Apple deals we've seen so far this year, but we don't expect the sales to stop. Stay tuned to our Presidents Day sales coverage for the best deals this holiday.