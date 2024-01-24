Hurry! Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 just hit its lowest price ever

You can add more functionality to any room through one of the best smart displays. Think of these gadgets as smart speakers with a touchscreen that you can use to watch TV, make video calls, and control smart home devices. Amazon's Echo Show lineup ties into the Alexa smart home platform to act as everything from a digital photo frame to home command center.

Right now, Amazon's new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is just $89 at Amazon. That's a total savings of $60 and the lowest price we've seen to date. This mid-range smart display punches far above its weight thanks to room-filling speakers that support spatial audio as well as a sharp HD screen to offer the best balance of features for the price.

Look under the Echo Show 8's hood and you'll find a new AZ2 processing chip that helps it run 40 percent faster than its predecessor. This power bump allows this more affordable gadget to benefit from flagship features found on the more premium Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart displays. The new Echo Show 8 can run the Fire TV Channels experience to act as a countertop TV and lets you store up to three widgets on the home screen. Plus there's also a built-in smart home hub to connect to a wide range of wireless device protocols from Zigbee to Matter (or Thread).

Aside from closing the feature gap, this Echo's upgraded 13MP wide-angle lens camera is ideal for monitoring your home and making video calls. Amazon's auto-framing feature works like a virtual cameraman that digitally pans and zooms around to keep you centered. Plus you can use it to detect motion plus set it as a trigger for smart home routines. For example, you could place this on your entryway table to turn on lights, adjust the thermostat, and start playing your briefing when you open your front door.

If you're looking to upgrade your smart home with one of the most versatile gadgets, you'll want to take advantage of this deal while you still can.