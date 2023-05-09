Hurry! Amazon just slashed $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Before the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra came along, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was our choice for the best Android phone on the market. It's still an awesome phone, and it just got a huge price cut.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) is $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. The phone is sold unlocked, at a huge $400 off its usual asking price. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone (it hit $697 during a flash sale at Woot) but it's easily one of the best cell phone deals around right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's no longer the latest model, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for an incredible $400 discount at Amazon. It sports a beautiful display, a speedy chipset and powerful cameras. And there's a S Pen built in. The battery life could be better, but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an awesome phone, no doubt about it, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still amazing. If you want a premium Android handset at a lower cost, I think the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best phone you can buy right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Everything we viewed on the screen looked excellent, whether we were streaming video, watching movies or playing games.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip delivered excellent performance. We were able to seamlessly switch between apps without any slowdown, and gaming performance was great.

We also love the S Pen included with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This pressure sensitive stylus is an invaluable tool for artists and note-takers on the go. We measured very low latency (2.8ms), and the S Pen can be docked inside the phone whenever you're not using it.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra face-off, we noted that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offered faster performance, an improved 200MP main camera lens, and longer battery life. That doesn't mean the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should be dismissed, though.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 delivers excellent performance for a huge variety of tasks. And the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still an awesome camera phone — we were especially impressed by the S22 Ultra's night-time shots and zoom lens.

I highly recommend picking up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially at this price. If you're still looking for your perfect phone, check out our iPhone deals coverage.