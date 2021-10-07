Hurry! Amazon Echo Dot just dropped to $25

Black Friday sales are hitting online stores early, with retailers discounting their finest tech ahead of the big day. And AI-enabled smart speakers are in high demand, so if you've been holding off on buying one, now's your chance.

Amazon currently has the third-gen Echo Dot on sale for just $25, taking a massive 38% off its original price of $39. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen since the Prime Day sales earlier this year. Even better, you can also opt for a bundle, which includes the Echo Dot with Sengled smart bulb for $25, the same price as the 'device only' option.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $14 slashed of its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers on the market right now. The third-gen model may be a few years old now, but it still makes it into our best Alexa speakers roundup, meaning it remains a great choice for those looking to buy an affordable smart speaker.

In our Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) review, we were impressed by its neat and compact design, improved audio quality and inexpensive price tag.

The third-gen Echo Dot offers significant improvements over the earlier models. And even if you already own an older (or newer) Echo Dot, you can easily pair it with the third-gen model for a combined stereo system.

The Echo Dot makes it super-simple to organize your to-do list, follow cookbook recipes, stream your favorite music and more. You can also easily connect your Echo Dot with any of your compatible smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats and security cameras. The third-gen Echo Dot also allows you to connect to your loved ones hands-free through an Alexa app.

The setup is fairly intuitive, too: all you need to do is plug it in, connect to the internet and ask away. Similar to other Alexa speakers, you can ask Alexa for guidance in terms of directions, news and weather. And if you're binge-watching one of the best Netflix shows, make sure to sync your Echo Dot to your TV to navigate through your streaming apps effortlessly with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this is a solid deal. You'll get one of the best smart speakers available while saving 38%, so act now before the offer ends. And if you wanted to browse through more deals, check out our Black Friday deals page for more guidance.