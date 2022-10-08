Hulu's price hike is coming — here's how to avoid it and save

Soon, Hulu will be quoting Fat Joe, shouting "yesterday's price is not today's price." Yes, on Monday (October 10) Hulu's price rises up by $1 per month to $7.99, and up $2 per month on the ad-free tier, to $14.99. But there is a way to avoid it.

But first, the context. This news broke in August, at the same time Disney announced a Disney Plus price hike (which will happen in December), alongside the debut of Disney Plus Basic, the ad-supported tier that will keep the current $7.99 per month price.

None of this is great, but if you want to keep the current price for Hulu (or Disney Plus too), you have options. Hulu's 12-month annual option (opens in new tab) is still at the nice price of $69 (opens in new tab) (16% off of paying for it for all 12 months like a sucker). That's the ad-supported Hulu (there is no annual price for ad-free Hulu). Of course, this has you locked into paying for a whole year up front, with no way to get out if you get tired.

(opens in new tab) 12 months of Hulu: $83.88 $69.99 (opens in new tab)

While the annual Hulu deal saves you around $14 now, that's changing soon. A year of Hulu (opens in new tab) at its upcoming $7.99 price will cost $79 (annually) or $96 (monthly) starting October 10. Get your subscription now to save.

So, if you buy that annual deal now, you stave off the price bump for another year. You can choose to see that as saving $25.89 against the new monthly price for a whole year, or saving $10 because the 12-month Hulu offer goes up to $79 with the monthly price hike.

You can save even more with the Disney Bundle

(Image credit: Disney)

If you like Disney Plus, though, you can do what I did, and lock yourself into the Disney Bundle discount. Currently $13.99 per month before the price hike, and $14.99 per month once everything's said and done (Disney Plus goes up to $10.99, a $3 bump, in December). This also nets you ESPN Plus, if you care about that service (I do not).

This bundle gives you ad-free Disney Plus (soon to cost $10.99 per month), Hulu with ads ($7.99 per month as of Monday) and ESPN Plus ($9.99), which totals to $28.97, for a little over half that.

You even save if you ignore ESPN Plus. The $14.99 price is around four bucks less than the cost of Hulu (ads) and Disney Plus (no ads) combined.

Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus price hikes at a glance

Regular old Hulu with ads got the smallest price hike of the group, making Disney Plus and ESPN Plus $3 price hikes look even worse.