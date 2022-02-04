Huge Super Bowl TV deal just slashed $500 off this 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED

Super Bowl TV deals are already in full swing, so if you've been holding off on purchasing a top-grade TV for the big game, now is the time to act. Retailers have already started putting some of the best TVs on sale, and we've just spotted a deal that's hard to ignore.

For a limited time, Amazon has Samsung's 55-inch QN90A QLED TV on sale for $1,297. That's a whopping $502 off the TV's original price, making this deal the best one we've seen since Black Friday sales. Hurry though, as stock is limited and the last time we saw a price drop this big, it didn't last long.

Samsung 55" QN90A QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

This deal takes a whopping $502 off this Samsung QLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far this year. Featuring a bright 55-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels.

This particular QLED TV model is one of the best Samsung TVs and one of its latest releases too. The Samsung QN90A is a set that easily rivals some of the best TVs on the market, thanks to its bright QLED 4K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Full Array dimming technology and support for HDR 10 and HDR 10+.

The deal above applies to the massive 55-inch model, a size that is optimal for any room. And with easy access to the best streaming services including the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more, you'll always have plenty to watch.

Samsung's QN90A is also compatible with AI-enabled voice assistants, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant already built-in. So you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice.

If you own a next-gen gaming console, you'll be glad to discover that this TV's Neo Quantum 4K processor has object tracking sound technology, which is bound to enhance your gaming experience. So prepare your PS5, Xbox Series X or the Nintendo Switch OLED and game away.

Overall, this TV justifies its premium price tag, and at $502 off, it's an absolute bargain, so hurry before the stock runs out. But if you want to browse through more options, make sure to check out the other Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents Day TV sales that we've spotted.