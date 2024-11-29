I test TVs for a living and this Hisense Mini-LED for $600 off is my favorite Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals have landed and some of the best TVs are slashed down to incredible new lows. QLEDs and Mini-LED TVs are seeing the best deals this Black Friday, and that includes Hisense's excellent 2024 TV lineup.

Right now you can scoop up this 65-inch Hisense U8N 4K Mini-LED TV for just $897 at Amazon. That's a 40% discount on its regular $1,499 price, slashing over $600 on one of this year's brightest TVs. It's also built with one of the most robust speaker systems in its price range, making this Black Friday deal an utter steal.

Hisense 65" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon Save $600! As one of the best Mini-LED TVs, the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV brings the performance where it counts, gifting you a 144Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports. It runs on Google TV, which gives you access to all your favorite content, plus it's got a serious audio performance in a 60W 2.1.2-channel speaker. We also love the fact that the U8N has an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which gives you access to NextGenTV an 4K video broadcasts.

Why this is a great Black Friday deal

The Hisense U8N is Hisense's most premium 2024 TV behind the U9N and uses a sophisticated 2.1.2-channel speaker system .

behind the U9N and uses a sophisticated . It's built on a 144Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with Motion Rate 480 for terrific motion processing support.

and comes equipped with for terrific motion processing support. This is one of the cheapest 65-inch premium Mini-LED TVs you'll find this Black Friday.

you'll find this Black Friday. The Hisense U8N has some of the highest brightness test results we've seen in a TV, measured in a 10% window at 3,397 nits in standard content.

Our Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV review gives better insight into why we absolutely love this display. Hisense is a pioneer in Mini-LED TVs and its U8N is a testament to its knowhow, pushing out some of the highest brightness results we've ever seen in a TV.

The U8N's HDR brightness performance, measured at 3,190 nits in a 10% window, makes it a top performer and aptly covered against glare. But that's not the only reason we love this TV. It's also sports a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and though it might just have two HDMI 2.1 ports, it does come equipped with Motion Rate 480, which gives the U8N some of the best motion processing in the market.

The U8N runs on Google TV, which allows it easy access to all of the best streaming services, and it's one of our favorite interfaces. Of course, this also makes it a cinch to search for content and cast content to the TV. But the real highlight on the U8N for me is its audio performance.

With a 2.1.2-channel speaker system and 50W of output power, the U8N is a beast in its audio performance. Of course, it's nothing quite like the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV that's $2,299 at Amazon, but the U8N still stands strong as a valiant Mini-LED offering this Black Friday.

If the U8N isn't your cup of tea, check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog right now for more savings.