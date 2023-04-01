Huge spring sale at Walmart — get a 65-inch 4K TV for just $378

The Walmart Spring Sales event just went live and if you're shopping for a new TV, we've spotted a handful of epic deals you shouldn't miss.

April typically isn't the best month for TV deals, but retailers are clearing stock to make room for new 2023 models. Additionally, with the NCAA final set for Monday, we're at the tail end of March Madness TV sales. So retailers like Walmart are doing everything they can to clear their virtual shelves.

I've been covering retail sales for over 10 years and have combed through the Walmart Spring Sales event in search of the best TV deals happening now. As a recent TV buyer myself, I understand not everyone can afford the TV of their dreams, so I've rounded up various models at different price points.

Not sure which TV to buy? Check out our guide to the best TVs and best budget TVs of 2023. Also, check out our Spring Sales roundup for the best deals of the season.

7 best TV deals in Walmart's spring sale

(opens in new tab) LG UQ75 50" 4K TV: was $459 now $296 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The LG UQ75 is ideal for those who want a big screen smart TV on a budget. It offers HDR10/HLG support and it's compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant/HomeKit. Avid console gamers take note: it only has two HDMI ports and a 60Hz screen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $347 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Samsung TV offers HDR10+ support and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2 support. Powering the TV is Samsung's Tizen platform, which gives you access to all the streaming apps you could want.

(opens in new tab) Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $368 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps. It's not the TV we'd recommend if you're looking for top-notch performance, but if you're on a strict budget, it doesn't get cheaper than this.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $378 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $378, it's among the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've seen. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. If you're not familiar with Hisense, we've reviewed plenty of their TVs and find they offer good performance for the price with little compromises.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $598 now $538 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.