Holiday deal at Amazon knocks 4-pack Blink security cams to just $59

The Blink Mini is one of the best security cameras you can get to protect your home. This compact 1080p camera fits discretely into any space so that you can monitor your property whether you're home or away. Amazon's latest holiday deal drops a four-pack of these devices to their all-time lowest price and arrives in time for Christmas.

Right now, Prime members can get four Blink Mini security cameras for just $59 at Amazon. That's $70 off of its normal price and brings the cost of each individual camera down to just $15—even cheaper than we saw in November's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. These cameras come loaded with smart features making this one of the best Christmas deals you can get.

Blink Mini security camera (4-pack): was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

Prime member deal! This 4-pack of Blink Mini cameras covers multiple rooms in your home without breaking the bank. Its 1080p resolution is plenty sharp to make out colors and defining features. Plus it can be controlled from all of your Alexa devices.

Price check: 2-pack for $39 @ Best Buy

In our Blink Mini review, we liked the camera's cube-shaped design and highly customizable motion detection settings. The camera rests on an adjustable white stand, and comes with two screws, which you can use to mount the camera to a wall or ceiling.

While its 110-degree field of view isn't the widest, the HD resolution captures accurate colors and is sharp enough to make out a subject's distinguishing characteristics like the text on a shirt. Nighttime video captured by the Blink Mini is clear however it can struggle with blur if a subject moves around quickly.

Since Amazon owns Blink, the Mini integrates neatly into any Alexa smart home. You can use your voice to arm and disarm the camera, and if you have an Alexa-enabled smart display (the Amazon Echo Show, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, or Echo Spot), you can view a live feed from the camera on that device. You can also monitor the camera from your TV if you have a Fire TV stick, or a Fire TV-enabled television set.

Follow us here at Tom's Guide for more last-minute holiday deals. Don't forget to bookmark our best Christmas deals coverage on the latest sales with the biggest price drops.