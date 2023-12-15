Google's just dropped massive discounts on Pixel watches and buds, and they'll make for great Xmas gifts

Great deals can be hard to come by, especially if you’re in the market for any of the Google Pixel products. However, you may be in luck, as Google has just dropped a bunch of awesome deals on its Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro and more.

Slashing almost 50% off RRP, right now the Google Pixel Watch is only AU$224. Typically, the smartwatch retails for AU$449 for the Bluetooth-only model, so you’ll save AU$225 — what a bargain!

To top it off, there are some massive savings on Google’s Pixel earbuds and phones too, with a whopping discount of AU$120 off Pixel Buds Pro models, and AU$200 off the standard Pixel 8!

The Google Store has a complete list of discounted offers and holiday deals currently available, but you better get in quick — these Google Pixel deals are available while supplies last.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) | AU$449 AU$224 at the Google Store The Google Pixel Watch is highly rated, super stylish and right now, has just scored a mammoth AU$225 discount! Featuring a rounded watch face that displays the time, your heart rate, messages and more, it’s a great option for those with a Pixel phone, or if you’re looking to switch up your smartwatch. The watch also comes in an LTE option, which is also on sale for AU$324 right now at the Google Store, which is a AU$225 discount on the RRP.

Google Pixel Buds Pro | AU$299 AU$179 at the Google Store The Google Pixel Buds Pro has just scored a massive AU$120 discount, directly from the Google Store. With up to 31 hours of listening time (between the buds and the case), 5 different colourways, and active noise cancellation, these earbuds are perfect for being on-the-go. Also, they go hand-in-hand with any Google Pixel phone, delivering smoother gaming audio, clearer calls and easy-to-use touch controls.