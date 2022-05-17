Get $350 off Saatva’s best mattress for back pain in new VIP sale

If you’ve been waiting to snag the Saatva Classic innerspring mattress at the cheapest price, now is the time to buy. Thanks to our exclusive deal, you’ll save $350 on the Classic when you spend $1,000 at Saatva. This is a great Memorial Day mattress sale and it applies to every size apart from the twin, reducing the cost of a queen Saatva Classic to $1,345 (was $1,695).

Prior to this new Saatva mattress sale, the biggest saving we saw on the Classic was $275, so you’re saving an extra $75 here. We don’t expect the price to fall any lower as we approach Memorial Day, but we do predict a price rise after.

Saatva’s luxury innerspring hybrid sits at number one in our guide to the best mattresses of 2022 because it’s reasonably priced considering it’s a luxury handcrafted bed made from premium materials. It also has the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. You’d pay for more for a similar model in store, and you also get 180 nights to trial it at home.

Saatva Classic mattress VIP deal: save $350 at Saatva

This Memorial Day sale offer is the biggest saving we’ve seen in recent months on the Classic, with a queen size priced $1,345 ($1,695). Saatva’s flagship mattress comes in three firmness levels and two heights. That level of customization for the price is impressive. Our exclusive offer ends 31 May.

Saatva Memorial Day VIP offer: save $350 when you spend $1,000

The Classic isn’t the only model you can save $350 on - this saving applies to any Saatva mattress as long as your total order value comes to $1,000 or more. You could use it to make the brand’s cheapest mattress, the Modern Foam memory foam mattress, even cheaper, reducing a queen size to $1,145 (was $1,495).

As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this luxury hybrid isn’t a mattress in a box - instead it arrives flat and ready to sleep on (no stinky mattress off-gassing here), delivered by free White Glove Delivery. That means members of Saatva’s installation team will deliver the Classic to your bedroom and set it up for you. The team will take all packaging away with them, and they’ll even remove your old mattress if you arrange it in advance. That saves you looking into how to dispose of a mattress.

The Classic comes in three firmness levels and two different heights (11.5” or 14.5”) to better cater to your body type and sleep needs. Choose the Soft version if you’re a lighter than average side sleeper, while the Luxury Firm is the most popular and designed to recreate the feel of a luxury hotel bed. Firm is better suited to heavier back and stomach sleepers.

The Luxury Firm is the sweet spot for anyone dealing with back pain too, though we always recommend asking your doctor or physical therapist what mattress firmness would suit your specific back issues. For peace of mind, Saatva has been awarded the Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

Saatva runs a 180-night trial and offers free White Glove Delivery. The only sticking point is the $99 returns processing fee if you change your mind during the trial period. Otherwise, these are well-made and well-rated luxury mattresses for side sleepers, back, stomach and combi sleepers that will last you years. It comes with a 15-year warranty too. Just make sure you cover yours with the best mattress protector you can afford to help it last longer.

Read more: