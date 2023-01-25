Get a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when you snag a Ryzen 7000 CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7000 chip is the latest and greatest from AMD. The 5nm process chipset is a great choice for those looking to build a new PC or upgrade their current PC — though you'll need a new motherboard to upgrade.

And there's never been a better time to get one. Currently, when you buy select AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs at Amazon (opens in new tab) or buy select AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs at Newegg (opens in new tab) you'll receive a coupon code redeemable for a free copy of the upcoming Electronic Arts game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This game is the follow-up to the hit game Star War Jedi: Fallen Order and looks set to continue Cal Kestis's journey following the fall of the Republic.

Once you have your coupon code, you just need to go to AMD Rewards (opens in new tab) and log in to your account and then you can redeem it for a free Windows OS copy of the game. For those of you not in North America, this promotion is a global promotion. Please check out AMD's list of participating retailers (opens in new tab) to see which stores are eligible in your region.

AMD Ryzen 7000 w/ free Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: from $249 @ Amazon

Right now you can get a new AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU at Amazon and get a free Windows OS copy of the upcoming EA game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The cheapest eligible CPU is currently the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X for $249 (opens in new tab) ($50 off). This CPU is a 6-core, 12-thread CPU using a 5-nm process and has a base clock speed of 4.7GHz with the ability to boost up to 5.3GHz.

AMD Ryzen 7000 w/ free Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: from $344 @ Newegg

Right now you can get a new AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU at Newegg and get a free Windows OS copy of the upcoming EA game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The cheapest eligible CPU is currently the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X for $344 (opens in new tab) ($55 off). This CPU is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU using a 5-nm process and has a base clock speed of 4.5GHz with the ability to boost up to 5.4GHz. It is currently on backorder but still available for purchase.

AMD launched the Ryzen 7000 series back in September, and this might be the best promotion we've seen for them so far. Especially since the Ryzen 5 7600X at Amazon (opens in new tab) is currently below the $299 list price in addition to coming with a free game.

The Ryzen 7000 series are the first desktop chips based on a 5-nanometer process. AMD claims that the chips are 29% better in terms of single-thread performance over the 6000 series and 35% better in terms of gaming performance. They also hold up well against Intel chips, with the Ryzen 9 7950X performing 47% better per watt than the Intel i9-129000K in V-Ray benchmark testing.

Don't forget, the best part may not even be getting a new CPU — you also get a free game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the highly-anticipated follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is one of our 11 most anticipated games of 2023. Getting a copy of this game for free is essentially a further $70 off a new CPU if you were already planning on playing this game.

AMD's full terms and conditions (opens in new tab) state that the promotion runs from January 24 to April 1, 2023, and you'll have up to May 6, 2023, to redeem your code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on AMD Rewards. So you have some time, but don't wait too long — some models are already on back-order and others are selling fast.

Below is the list of CPUs eligible for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promotion according to AMD (opens in new tab):

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7000

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7000 with free game: How to redeem

Below are the steps needed to successfully purchase the AMD Ryzen 7000 series xith Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bundle: