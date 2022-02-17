Samsung Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon gives you 256GB of storage for just $799

If you don't have a phone to trade in, but still want to snag one of the best Galaxy S22 deals around, we've spotted a sale you can't miss at Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) for just $799.99 at Amazon. That's $50 off and an excellent preorder deal for anyone with no device to trade in. As a reminder, the new Galaxy S22 will be released on February 25.

Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): was $849 now $799 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB) for just $799. This S22 deal is for the larger capacity 256GB model, which would normally sell for $849. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens.

Galaxy S22: from $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $100 Samsung credit: If you do have a phone to trade in, Samsung is offering up to a $700 trade-in credit for your old device. Plus, Samsung is offering a free $100 Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy S22 today.

In our Galaxy S22 hands on, we found it to be sharp and responsive, equal to that of any other Android flagship phone. It's a solid and worthy upgrade from an S20, but an otherwise dull upgrade if you have a Galaxy S21.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Galaxy S22 has a smaller battery than the S21, with a 3,700 mAh cell compared to the S21’s 4,000 mAh battery. That said, the improved adaptive refresh rate combined with the new chipset could prove to be more power efficient.