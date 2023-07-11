Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $250 off for Prime Day now

Prime Day deals mean you can enjoy some great savings on phones that might normally be well out of your price range. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is enjoying a hefty price drop in Amazon’s sale event. So hefty, in fact, it might make you forget the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on the way.

Right now you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $750 over at Walmart. That’s 25% off the normal price, saving you a massive $250. And if you’d rather get a little more storage, the 256GB model is $849 on Amazon — which is $210 less than you’d normally pay.

As you'll see in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, this is one of the best foldable phones, offering a fantastic boost in performance and battery life compared to previous flip-phone foldables — aided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That flip-style design also means it’s incredibly compact, and can discreetly fit in a range of bags and pockets.

That folding mechanism may still leave a very visible display crease, but it does offer a range of new features. Samsung’s Flex Mode is a big one, letting you do two different things on each half of the main screen. Likewise, you can take selfies using the main camera, using the cover display as a viewfinder. All the kinds of things you can’t do with a standard non-folding phone.

On top of that you have 5G, a 6.7-inch folding main display, and some colorful options to match your own personal tastes. The cover screen may not be the largest around, but it is big enough to make a bunch of information available at a glance — and without the hassle of unfolding your phone first.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t as good as the larger (and more expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 4, especially in the camera department. You also have to contend with the fact rumors claim a newer Galaxy Z Flip 5 model will be arriving in just a few short weeks with a larger cover display. But this deal means the Z Flip 4 has price on its side, and just happens to be one of the cheapest ways to enjoy a foldable phone right now.

Better still ,the discount is available to every Prime member, which is more than you can say for the Motorola Razr+. That particular phone costs the same $849 as the Z Flip 4’s 256GB model thanks to Prime Day, but the deal itself is only available if you have an invite. The Z Flip 4 has no such limitation.