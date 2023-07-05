Forget Prime Day — AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off right now

There's no need to wait for Prime Day to get one of the best AirPods deals.

Right now the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 at Amazon . That’s $50 off the regular list price of $249, and nearly the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent earbuds.

In fact, outside of a rare Micro Center deal that saw our pick for the best wireless earbuds on the market drop to $189, it's the best price we've ever seen. It's the lowest price ever on Amazon too.

So don't wait around for Prime Day to get these. There's no guarantee the price will get any better.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 provides double the noise cancellation of the original AirPods Pro thanks to Apple's new H2 chip. That alone makes them worth the money, but these wireless earbuds also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. $199 is the best price we've ever seen on Amazon, so don't miss out on this amazing deal.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we love the AirPods Pro 2. Not only is it our pick for the best wireless earbuds for everyone it's also a serious contender for the best workout headphones we've tested as well as the best noise-canceling earbuds. These second-generation buds are a big step up from the regular Apple AirPods, but also the original AirPods Pro and if you have an iPhone they're the clear choice for the earbuds you should get.

Don't believe me? In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said “they amp up many of the features we loved about the original, and while they’re not perfect, they offer some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio of any pair of earbuds available.” We even awarded them our Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip that delivers seriously impressive audio performance. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 offer Dolby Atmos sound that is miles ahead of the spatial audio technology you’ll find in rival earbuds.

Those features translated well in our hands-on (ears-in?) testing. When playing music at a medium volume, the AirPods Pro 2's noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise. That seriously impressive noise cancelling power.

But it's not just performance that makes the AirPods Pro 2 a worthy upgrade over the original. Apple added voice controls on the stem of the earbuds and boosted the battery life to offer six hours on a single charge. And you get an even further 30 hours thanks to the wireless charging case.

Add in the AirPods Pro 2 IPX-4 water resistance rating and its waterproof charging case and it's easy to see why these earbuds are a great choice for daily use. So grab a pair now before it's too late!