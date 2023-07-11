Forget Amazon — Best Buy has a way better Google Pixel 7a deal with $100 off

The Amazon Prime Day deals are off and running but that doesn't mean you can't find excellent discounts at other retailers over the next few days.

We couldn't help but pick out that the Google Pixel 7a (128GB) is on sale for $399 at Best Buy. That's even cheaper than you'll find on Amazon and one of the best prices we've seen for Google's latest mid-ranger.

Google Pixel 7a (128GB): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

The Pixel 7a is the latest mid-range device from Google's own Pixel stable and offers amazing value and the always-excellent Pixel camera. The 6.1-inch Android phone packs in Google's latest Tensor G2 chip and an OLED HDR display capable of 90Hz refresh rate. Because it's coming straight from Google you'll get Android 13 out of the box as well as a healthy 128GB of on-board storage. This was already an excellent value device, but knocking $100 off makes it a must-have in our book.

The Pixel 7a is Google at its best, delivering excellent value with a great Android experience and powerful camera features.

The 6.1-inch OLED screen is a notable jump over its predecessor thanks to increased brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The former came in at 931 nits when we measured it in direct sunlight as part of our Google Pixel 7a review earlier this year.

While the screen may be what you interact with most when using this device, we'd be willing to bet the cameras are a close second. Pixel phones have always impressed when it comes to photography and the 7a is no different thanks to its 64MP main shooter. It's also got a 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP selfie camera which, when taken altogether, lands it the top spot on our list of best camera phones.

When you're not snapping away with the camera or watching content on the Gorilla Glass 3 screen, you'll be in awe of Google's Tensor G2 processor working away in the background. It's the same 4nm chipset running inside Google's top-tier Google Pixel 7 Pro which costs twice as much. And, thanks to this excellent deal from Best Buy, what was good value has become great value. Take that, Amazon.

Even though we're flagging up this Best Buy deal here, that doesn't mean we're not constantly scouring Amazon for the latest Prime Day deals coverage. Keep checking back to make sure you don't miss the best sales this year.