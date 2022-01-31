Super Bowl TV deal — get a free Echo Dot with your Fire TV

The big game is right around the corner. Whether you plan to watch Super Bowl 2022 or not, these coming days will be filled with epic Super Bowl TV deals. In fact, one of the best sales just kicked off today.

Right now you can get smart TVs from $99 at Amazon. This is a seriously big sale, offering steep discounts on a range of smart TVs. Some of the lowest-priced TV deals are 720p/1080p sets, but there's also significant savings on a range of 4K TVs, which we recommend over 1080p sets. (Reminder, that the Super Bowl won't be televised in 4K, but 4K is the better technology to invest in).

Alternatively, if you buy one of Amazon's Fire TVs you'll get a free Echo Dot with your purchase. You'll need to manually add an Echo Dot 3rd gen to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" at checkout.

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Fire TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Free Echo Dot! Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty solid bargains. Plus, manually add an Echo Dot 3rd gen to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" at checkout and you'll pay nothing for the Echo Dot.

No matter what type of television you’re looking for there’s likely a model that fits your budget in this sale. If you opt for a Fire TV, these TVs use Amazon's own streaming media player platform. It’s designed to give you access to just about every streaming service you could need from Netflix to HBO Max. Whatever you want to binge-watch, you can likely access it with Fire TV.

Fire TVs also come integrated with Amazon Alexa which means they can be controlled with just your voice. If you regularly find yourself misplacing the remote, then you’ll love being able to ask Alexa to "play Netflix" or "pause the movie" while you go make some popcorn.

If you have an Amazon Echo smart device in your home, then a Fire TV can be paired with it for an even deeper level of voice control. This includes the ability to turn the television on and off, as well as switch inputs.

With literally dozens of smart TVs included in this sale, there is sure to be one that catches your eye. Whether you need a cheap television for the bedroom or a gigantic screen for the main room, you'll find the TV you're after in this extensive sale.