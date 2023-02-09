Epic Roku sale at Amazon — get the best streamer we've tested for $39

Sports fans across the country will be tuned into their TVs this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Super Bowl 2023. Fox will be broadcasting the Super Bowl in 4K this year, but it's notably an upscaled UHD stream, as they're recording it in 1080p.

If you're wondering how to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K, you could also watch via fuboTV. The streaming service will broadcast the game in 4K on Fox. If you need a streaming device for the big game, Amazon is offering a massive sale on many of the best Roku devices we've tested. Just act quick in order to ensure delivery in time for Sunday's game.

Also, make sure to check out our coverage on how to watch Super Bowl 2023 live stream and the best Super Bowl TV deals that can deliver on time.

Super Bowl Roku deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express (2022) is the Roku you buy if you don't need 4K support. In our Roku Express 2022 review, we were impressed with it fast app download and load times, but keep in mind it took nearly 14 seconds for it to load Apple TV Plus.

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $37 @ Amazon

The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and rich colors. It loads fast and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too. In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we called the Editor's Choice device the best streamer under $40. Keep in mind this is a modest deal as we've seen it for as little as $24 in the past.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Roku Ultra 4K (2022): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Roku Ultra is the best of the best, as its name suggests. It supports HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, meaning your shows and movies will look and sound great. Plus, it has the best Roku remote as it has two customizable buttons to open your favorite channels, in addition to the pre-programmed ones for Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, and Paramount.

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's built-in Bluetooth for streaming from your phone.

Roku Streambar 4K w/ Speakers: was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

This package includes the Roku Streambar ($129) and two Roku Wireless Speakers ($149). The speakers wirelessly connect to your Roku TV, Roku Streambar, Roku Streambar Pro, or Roku Smart Soundbar for full surround sound system.

Roku and DoorDash deal

(Image credit: Roku)

Roku and DoorDash are teaming up for the ultimate Super Bowl deal. New and existing Roku users can currently get six months of free DashPass by DoorDash. (We named DoorDash one of the best food delivery services).

DashPass is a subscription service that offers members $0 deliver fees on eligible food orders from restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores. This deal applies to all Roku products, including Roku TVs from the likes of TCL and Hisense.

After your six-month trial, you'll be charged the full $9.99/month DashPass fee, unless you cancel. (You can cancel at anytime). To activate your free trial, just head to the Roku DoorDash website, sign into your Roku account, and follow the instructions to claim your code.

The code is valid through October 22, 2024 for first-time DashPass members only.