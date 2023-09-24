Ease back pain for less in the 25% off Plank Mattress sale

If your back pain is eased by sleeping on a firm mattress and you need a new bed, the Plank Firm mattress is worth considering. Especially this weekend when you can save 25% on the Plank Firm with prices from $561. Plus, there’s free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

The Plank Firm by Brooklyn Bedding is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association for ‘reducing spinal stress’ and ‘alleviating back pain’. It’s a flippable mattress, so one side has a medium-firm feel, while the other is a 10 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Choosing the best mattress for your body and health needs can be tricky when shopping online, so we recommend making full use of the 120-night trial period here and unboxing the Plank Firm as soon as you receive it.

Plank Firm mattress by Brooklyn Bedding Was: from $749

Now: from $561.80 at Plank Mattress

Saving: Up to $383 Summary: The 11.75” all-foam Plank Firm is a flippable mattress designed for people with back pain who sleep more comfortably on a firm mattress. It comes in 14 different mattress sizes and is made with a 6” layer of high density support foam, plus a 2” layer of comfort foam to add contouring around your body. There’s a quilted top, and you can upgrade to a cooling cover if overheating worsens your pain. The firm side is rated as a 10 out of 10 on the firmness scale, but if that’s too hard for you, flip to the medium-firm side. You’ll have 120 nights to try the Plank mattress and if it doesn’t feel comfortable within that time, return it or exchange for a different mattress. Benefits: 120 night at-home trial | Free shipping | 10 year warranty Price history: The Plank Firm often pops up amongst the monthly mattress sales and 25% off is a good discount for this model. The price of the Plank Firm hasn’t fluctuated much, so we’ll be interested to see if it drops as part of this year’s Black Friday mattress deals in November. Can’t wait that long? 25% off is still a good saving – we haven’t seen the Plank mattress drop much lower yet.

Are firm mattresses good for back pain?

The best mattress for back pain depends on what type of discomfort you’re experiencing and what advice you’ve been given by your chiropractor. In years gone by, firm mattresses were thought to be the right choice for all back pain. However, doctors no longer recommend a firm mattress for every person experiencing back pain.

Instead, medium-firm is considered the sweet spot for most sleepers with back pain. That’s because medium-firm mattresses offer a great balance of contouring comfort and support. Medium-firm mattresses are rated a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale and are made by every top mattress in a box brand in America.

For some of our recommended medium-firm mattresses that we also rate for back pain, check out our DreamCloud Mattress review, our WinkBed Mattress review and our in-depth Saatva Classic mattress review with long-term test data.