Early Labor Day sale — here's my top 15 deals this weekend

There are less than two weeks left in August. While many shoppers are still focused on back to school sales, a handful of retailers are now offering Labor Day sales previews. That's good news for deal hunters because it means you can find deals on just about anything right now.

I've been covering retail holidays for over 10 years. Throughout those years I've learned to separate the good deals from the bad. I've also learned that prices in early/preview deals don't tend to fluctuate much. So anything you buy this weekend will likely cost the same on Labor Day itself. The benefit of purchasing now is that you'll secure your purchase in the event the item you want sells out.

Before you get started with your weekend, I'm gathering the best Labor Day previews you can shop right now. Deals run the gamut from discounts on our favorite mattress to price cuts on the year's best 4K TV.

15 Best Labor Day preview sales

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Price check: $444 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $100! Best Buy is knocking $200 off all Galaxy S23 purchases. The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).

Price check: $745 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung | $699 @ Amazon

TVs

Fire TV with Echo Pop: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has Amazon Fire TVs on sale for as low as $64. Even better, every TV comes with a free Echo Pop smart speaker ($39 value). The sale includes small 1080p sets as well as 4K 65-inch and 75-inch TVs. Meanwhile, the Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker that lets you set timers, control other smart home devices, and more. This is the best sale we've seen on Fire TVs all year.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV brings premium features to a mid-ranged price bracket. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV review, we said this Editor's Choice TV offers immaculate performance. It includes support for Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Gamers take note, this TV can also handle 4K/120Hz from Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles when plugged into one of its HDMI 2.1 ports. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs of 2023.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! Remember those Roku TVs I mentioned earlier? Well, this is the TV I'd recommend. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Apple

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $269 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

Home

Nectar: was $599 now $399 @ Nectar

I love my Nectar mattress and while I don't own the memory foam mattress, our sleep editor called it her favorite value mattress. In our Nectar mattress review, we said the Editor's Choice bed is a tremendous value for the money and one of the best mattresses for college students. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO N7: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The Deebot OZMO N7 is part robot vacuum and mop. It features a 240ml water tank that you can customize to clean your floors. It uses LiDAR technology to avoid furniture/obstacles in your home and it also has automatic carpet detection, so it knows to increase suction power when vacuuming carpets or rugs. Click on the on-screen digital coupon to get this sale price.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. This is part of a larger sale on Keurig brewers and accessories at Amazon.

Headphones