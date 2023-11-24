Don't miss Lego Black Friday deals on Botanical Collection sets — these are the 5 I'd buy

You might've realized by now that Black Friday deals are the best time to purchase Lego sets. That's right — ahead of the holidays, you can score all kinds of sets on sale. But which Lego Black Friday deals are worth buying? Though it depends on your interests, I'd say you can't go wrong with anything among the Lego Botanical Collection flower-inspired designs. Several variations are on sale right now for a limited time.

For example, you can get the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet on sale for $47 at Amazon, which is $12 off. This is perhaps the most classic Lego Botanical Collection, featuring a vase-full of sophisticated-looking stems. Alternatively, the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet is also on sale for $47 at Amazon if you prefer something a bit more whimsical. Both of these sets make great gifts that are beautiful to display anywhere in the home.

Lego regularly releases new updates to the Botanical Collection, so they could be considered collector's items in that sense. That's why buying them now while they're on sale — and still in stock, if I may add — is a must. The best part? Bringing the flowers to life through Lego bricks is a fun project to do either solo or with a partner. I'd consider it a date night activity, at least.

Check out my favorite Lego Black Friday deals the Botanical Collection flowers below. And be sure to see all of our favorite Amazon Black Friday deals for the best savings on everything you're looking for this Black Friday.

Lego Black Friday deals I recommend

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

This Lego Icons Flower Bouquet features 15 unique stems with several different flower varieties. You could separate them, or leave them bunched up a beautiful bouquet that doubles as home decor.

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet comes with 16 individual stems with optional length adjustments, letting you to tailor the height of the flowers to your liking. These are the most colorful option of the Lego Botanical Collection

Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.

Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece: was $49 now $40 @ Amazon

Need a holiday tablescape for your upcoming celebrations? The Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece is perfect for decor during the fall and winter months. So, not only will it be fun to construct, but you can use it as a centerpiece for future fesitivies.