LEGO Star Wars Day deals 2025 — sets I'd buy starting at $6
My favorite LEGO Star Wars Day deals across the galaxy
There’s no holiday quite like Star Wars Day. Every year on May the 4th, fans across the galaxy celebrate their favorite franchise. For LEGO lovers, Star Wars Day deals are the ultimate excuse to grow their LEGO Star Wars collection. And for 2025, LEGO has gone in with exclusive offers, early set releases, and collectible gifts just for fans.
Right now, LEGO has special Star Wars Day deals exclusively for LEGO Insiders. Joining is completely free. You can sign up now by clicking this link.
Insiders will get access to savings on select LEGO Star Wars sets, plus earn up to 4x points on certain items. There are also several free gifts with purchase if you spend $40 or more on LEGO.com between May 1–5. As if that wasn’t enough, several all-new LEGO Star Wars sets are launching just in time for the celebration.
Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon also have dozens of LEGO Star Wars sets on sale starting as low as $6. Below I've outlined everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars Day deals and promotions.
LEGO Star Wars Day deals quick links
- Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: $6 @ Amazon
- Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot (NEW): $9 @ LEGO
- BARC Speeder Escape: $23 @ LEGO
- Revenge of the Sith Heroes & Villains (NEW): $49 @ LEGO
- Droideka: $51 @ LEGO
- The Mandalorian Helmet: $55 @ Amazon
- Brick-Built Star Wars Logo (NEW): $59 @ LEGO
- Millennium Falcon: $67 @ Amazon
- Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid (NEW): $99 @ LEGO
- R2-D2: $167 @ Amazon
- Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship (NEW): $299 @ LEGO
LEGO Star Wars day new sets
Inspired by his iconic flight suit, the newest Luke Skywalker BrickHeadz is launching for Star Wars Day. For just $9, this small set is a great display for new and existing BrickHeadz collectors alike.
Fans of "Star Wars Rebels" or "Ahsoka" on Disney Plus will love bringing the quirky droid Chopper to life in this 1,039-piece set. Chopper is posable and comes with a plaque like other LEGO Star Wars droid sets.
In what might be one of the coolest LEGO Star Wars sets in years, this Brick-Built Star Wars Logo is an eye-catching display piece with a hidden Easter egg you'll have to build to discover.
Starting May 1, shop Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, an epic 2,970-piece build that features Jango Fett and young Boba Fett minifigures. LEGO Insiders members will get a limited-edition Jango Fett's Starship keychain with purchase while supplies last.
Jango Fett gets more recognition with a new addition to the LEGO Star Wars helmets collection. This 616-piece display set will be recognizable to any fans of "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones."
Lego dropped not one, but two new helmet sets for May the 4th. This one belongs to Kylo Ren from the most recent trilogy, paying respect to the 10th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Pair Kylo Ren's helmet with his 386-piece Command Shuttle. This is a smaller, more affordable version of a large-scale version that launched several years ago. With adjustable wings, this is a great display set for fans.
If there's one set I'm getting for Star Wars Day, it's this BrickHeadz collection of heroes and villains from "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." Featuring Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Mace Windu and Emperor Palpatine, this is one you don't want to miss.
LEGO Star Wars Day deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from "The Clone Wars" along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
Everyone's favorite Star Wars droid, more affectionately known as "Artoo," measures over 12 inches tall in this 2,315-piece LEGO set. A rotating head and rising periscope are just some of the elements that make this a must-have set for fans, and right now it's on a rare sale.
"The Mandalorian" fans will love this BARC Speeder Escape set, inspired by the throwback scene in which Kelleran Beq helps Grogu evade Clone Trooper capture at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.
This collectible figures set comes with BrickHeadz inspired by "The Phantom Menace's" most memorable characters, including Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul. At $37, this is one of the best deals on BrickHeadz I've ever seen.
Another epic Star Wars spaceship build is on sale directly from LEGO. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship has movable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker and R7-A7.
This buildable model kit captures Anakin Skywalker's iconic podrace scene, even featuring Sebulba's podracer. But the best part? It comes with a plaque stating Qui-Gon Jinn’s advice: “Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Trust your instincts.”
This 583-piece collectible LEGO droid figure, inspired by "The Phantom Menace" and "The Clone Wars," can transform into the iconic ball shape. It also comes with a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick for the display stand.
This Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter set comes with 282 pieces and two mini-figures. It even features a retractable landing gear. Get it on sale at Amazon thanks to May the 4th deals.
Everyone's favorite Wookiee stands over 18 inches tall in this build-and-display style figure. The 2319-piece set even comes with Chewbacca's iconic bowcaster (complete with stud-shooting functionality).
This 625-piece TIE Bomber build looks pulled straight from "The Empire Strikes Back." It comes with Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot minifigures, as well as a Gonk droid.
This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.
The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is on sale for Star Wars Day deals. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet. It's perfect for fans of the dark side.
With this beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set, young padawans can relive "Attack of the Clones" scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.
LEGO Star Wars Day Free Gift with Purchase
When you shop LEGO Star Wars sets at LEGO.com, you'll be eligible for free gifts that you can't currently purchase otherwise. For collectors, these freebies are a can't-miss. It's important to note that you must make your purchase directly from LEGO, as third-party retailers like Amazon don't carry these gifts.
If you spend $160 on LEGO Star Wars sets, you'll get the Kamino Training Facility set for free. This 190-piece set valued at $30 comes with three clone cadets and a KE-8 inforcer.
If you spend $40 on LEGO Star Wars sets, you'll get the Millennium Falcon Mini-Build valued at $5 for free. This 74-piece set is a small, yet detailed recreation of the most iconic Star Wars ship.
Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom's Guide.
