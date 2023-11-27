Decathlon Cyber Monday deals — save $109 on the Wedze Freeride Ski Jacket

Snow sport lovers can faithfully rely on Decathlon to find good quality gear all year round. This Cyber Monday, the sporting goods retailer has launched some mega deals and we want to point you toward an absolute steal of a deal we found on a Wed'ze women's ski jacket.



Right now, the Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket is only $120 marked down from $229 at Decathlon, that's a $109 saving! Winter is well and truly here and many of you reading this will be budding with excitement for the ski trips to come this season. With that being said, skiing is only fun when you have clothes that actually keep you warm and don't just look good for Après-ski.

There are lots of things to shout about with this women's ski jacket, like the 3D hood adjustment that fits over a helmet and follows your movements or the two large vents underneath the arms to lower the temperature after your runs.



But we must say, as we witnessed during the Black Friday sales, good deals go quickly, and certain sizes sell out faster than others. So we suggest checking out anything you like the look of fast or someone else will.

Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket: was $229 now $120 @Decathlon

Hit the slopes in warm and protective gear with this three-layer membrane ski jacket that's on sale for over $100 less right now! The loose fit allows for freedom of movement and means there is room to layer up underneath. Store your essential items away safely using the five pockets available.

Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket: reasons to buy

Marketed as a skiing jacket, it has functionality and warmth at the forefront of the design. The water-repellent fabric forces water to run off its surface without seeping into your under garments meaning you can nip out in all kinds of conditions that the mountains bring. The jacket is also kitted out with vents to make sure it is sweat-wicking as well as waterproof.

The jacket is designed to provide solid thermal protection as well as to prevent overheating. I have skied in some crazy weather conditions and still worked up a sweat regardless of the below zero temperatures, so I know just how important it is to have breathability in a jacket. This comes in the form of a membrane, placed heat pads and ventilation with the Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket.

Spending hours up a mountain does mean you have to be extra careful to look after your belongings. Whether that be your ski pass, hotel key, phone, camera, gloves or wallet, you will need secure storage. This jacket provides five secure pockets: two hand pockets, one chest pocket, one inner pocket, one ski pass pocket, and one net pocket.

