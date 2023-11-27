Decathlon Cyber Monday deals — save $109 on the Wedze Freeride Ski Jacket

By Jessica Downey
published

Decathlon fitness wear deals worth buying

a photo of the Decathlon Wedze WOMEN'S SKI JACKET FR500
(Image credit: Decathlon)

Snow sport lovers can faithfully rely on Decathlon to find good quality gear all year round. This Cyber Monday, the sporting goods retailer has launched some mega deals and we want to point you toward an absolute steal of a deal we found on a Wed'ze women's ski jacket.

Right now, the Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket is only $120 marked down from $229 at Decathlon, that's a $109 saving! Winter is well and truly here and many of you reading this will be budding with excitement for the ski trips to come this season. With that being said, skiing is only fun when you have clothes that actually keep you warm and don't just look good for Après-ski.

There are lots of things to shout about with this women's ski jacket, like the 3D hood adjustment that fits over a helmet and follows your movements or the two large vents underneath the arms to lower the temperature after your runs.

But we must say, as we witnessed during the Black Friday sales, good deals go quickly, and certain sizes sell out faster than others. So we suggest checking out anything you like the look of fast or someone else will.

Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket: was $229 now $120 @Decathlon

Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket: was $229 now $120 @Decathlon
Hit the slopes in warm and protective gear with this three-layer membrane ski jacket that's on sale for over $100 less right now! The loose fit allows for freedom of movement and means there is room to layer up underneath. Store your essential items away safely using the five pockets available.

View Deal

Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket: reasons to buy

Marketed as a skiing jacket, it has functionality and warmth at the forefront of the design. The water-repellent fabric forces water to run off its surface without seeping into your under garments meaning you can nip out in all kinds of conditions that the mountains bring. The jacket is also kitted out with vents to make sure it is sweat-wicking as well as waterproof.

The jacket is designed to provide solid thermal protection as well as to prevent overheating. I have skied in some crazy weather conditions and still worked up a sweat regardless of the below zero temperatures, so I know just how important it is to have breathability in a jacket. This comes in the form of a membrane, placed heat pads and ventilation with the Wed'ze Women's Ski Jacket.

Spending hours up a mountain does mean you have to be extra careful to look after your belongings. Whether that be your ski pass, hotel key, phone, camera, gloves or wallet, you will need secure storage. This jacket provides five secure pockets: two hand pockets, one chest pocket, one inner pocket, one ski pass pocket, and one net pocket.

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? These are 17 things to buy in the Patagonia Cyber Monday sale now starting at $16 and 21 things to buy in the Hoka Cyber Monday sale starting at $14.

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Fitness Writer

Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.


Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.


She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.