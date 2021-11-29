Cyber Monday gaming deal: Get this $100 PlayStation gift card for $90

Gift cards don’t go on sale very often, but when they do, they can represent some of the best Cyber Monday deals.

For example, right now you can buy a $100 PlayStation gift on sale for $90 at Amazon. Admittedly, a $10 price break isn’t a steep discount, but it’s essentially free money. If you’re planning to buy anything on the PlayStation Store anytime within the next, say, 100 years or so, you might as well save $10 in the process.

In a rare Cyber Monday deal, Amazon has discounted a PlayStation gift card. Today you can buy a $100 card for $90, giving you $10 worth of free credit. It's an excellent gift for anyone who owns a PS4 or PS5. Alternatively, if you were planning to buy some games for yourself, this is a way to save a little money in the process.

Gift cards for any store rarely go on sale, since discounting them doesn’t make much sense. You either need to shop at a certain store, or you don’t; the product itself has no benefit over cash, except perhaps a gift.

As such, when gift cards for a service you actually use go on sale, it’s wise to pick up one or two. PlayStation gift cards don’t expire, after all. You could buy a bunch of games at from Sony now, or hang onto the gift card for years.

If you’re planning to buy a PlayStation gift card for yourself, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s an incredibly versatile product. At the time of writing, there are almost 6,000 PS4 and PS5 games available through the service, to say nothing of all the PS3 and PS Vita games that you can still purchase. You could also put the money toward a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now subscription.

For better or worse, video games tend to be pretty expensive, so $100 may not last all that long. You won’t have to worry about it going to waste.

On the other hand, you could get the PlayStation gift card as a present for a friend or loved one. There’s a school of thought that feels gift cards are impersonal and that simply buying a game would be a more thoughtful gesture.

Still, gamers have notoriously individualized tastes, and it’s often hard to predict what someone already owns, or may want to acquire next. With a PlayStation gift card, as long as the recipient has a PS4 or PS5, you can rest assured that they’ll find something they love.

In any case, if you want this deal, you should probably pick it up today. A $10 price difference probably won’t break the bank, but if you’re going to spend $100 in the PlayStation Store over the next few months, you may as well save a little money in the process.