Cyber Monday laptop deal: Get the HP Envy 13t for $320 off right now

Cyber Monday is winding down but that doesn’t mean laptop sales have dried up. If you still have money in your bank account after splurging over the weekend, then we’ve got a great laptop deal for you to consider.

Right now, HP Envy 13t laptop is $579 at HP. That’s a whopping $320 off its usual $899 price. And since it has that normal price, you won't have trouble making do with it, it has everything you need to meet most everyday computing needs. At this reduced price, it won’t last long — especially as Cyber Monday comes to a close.

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get. The svelte machine features a 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP also claims it'll last for 12+ hours on a single charge, which makes this a great machine for college students or office work.

The Envy 13t packs a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, and its slim bezels enable a 88% screen-to-body ratio. HP rates the panel for producing 100% of the sRGB spectrum. If 13.3 inches isn't enough space, the laptop's Thunderbolt 4 port enables expanding your screen with external displays of up to 5K resolution.

Speaking of ports, the Envy 13t has a good port selection, with the aforementioned Thunderbolt 4 port with speeds of up to 40GBps and dual 5GBps USB Type-A ports. There's also a headphone/mic jack and an AC adapter. Its keyboard includes buttons for activating and de-activating the camera shutter and muting your microphones, and there's also a fingerprint reader on the keyboard. Windows 11 comes packaged with the laptop, meaning you won’t need to upgrade from Windows 10.

Don’t expect to do much (if any) serious gaming on this rig. But if you’re just seeking a low-powered Windows 11 laptop, the HP Envy 13T is hard to ignore — especially at such a radically reduced price.

Note that you can configure the laptop at checkout with a selection of processor and storage options. You can also select a laptop with touch screen functionality. Naturally, these upgrades will raise the price of the machine. But even if you go with the model listed on this page, you’ll get a reliable laptop.