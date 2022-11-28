Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch games under $20

Cyber Monday deals are here, and that means you can save quite a bit on tech-related purchases. We already saw some excellent video game deals on Black Friday, but many of them are still in effect — and some other ones just went into effect today. In fact, we’ve discovered many Cyber Monday gaming deals on PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch games under $20.

While you can find great discounts on video games in any price range, $20 seems to be the difference between a considered purchase and an impulse buy. So if you’ve been holding off on getting any of the games we’ve listed below, now is the time; they’re not going to get much cheaper than this for a while.

What's good in today's crop of deals? Highlights include the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection for $19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $14 at Target (opens in new tab) and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (opens in new tab) for $19 at Walmart.

We’ve come up with completely different lists of PS5, Xbox and Switch games, but many of these games are available on multiple consoles. If you see a game you like on a different console, it’s worth clicking through to see if you can still get the deal on a different system.

Cyber Monday deals: PS5 games under $20

(Image credit: Arkane Studios)

(opens in new tab) Deathloop: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Deathloop (opens in new tab) was our pick for Game of the Year 2021 (opens in new tab), and with good reason. This creative time loop adventure casts you as Colt: an amnesiac gunman trapped on the eternally recurring Blackreef Island. The game combines first-person shooting and stealth with open-ended puzzles and sim elements, and the game takes good advantage of the PS5’s DualSense haptics.

(opens in new tab) God of War: was $19 now $9 @ Target (opens in new tab)

While God of War (2018) (opens in new tab) is technically a PS4 game, it does have an optimized PS5 mode — and if you’ve never played it, now is the time. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab), just came out, and you’ll want to experience the first chapter of Kratos’ rebooted story before you see the epic conclusion. In this fantastical action/adventure game, you’ll explore the world of Norse myth, and battle its cruel gods.

(opens in new tab) Riders Republic: was $59 now $14 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Riders Republic (opens in new tab) is a breath of fresh air in a game library that’s packed to the gills with action/adventure games, first-person shooters and RPGs. This extreme sports sim lets you ride bikes, snowboards, skis and wingsuits through a variety of challenging landscapes, with plenty of environments to explore and accessories to unlock.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs: Legion: was $39 now $11 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Watch Dogs: Legion has a killer premise: Take control of just about anyone in the whole world. In a dystopian London, average citizens must band together as part of a white-hat hacker collective called DedSec. You can recruit almost anyone you meet into DedSec’s ranks, and everyone has different skills, from hacking, to combat, to medicine.

Cyber Monday deals: Xbox Series X games under $20

(Image credit: Xbox)

(opens in new tab) Assassins Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $14 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the biggest open-world games we’ve seen in the last few years. The main game can easily last more than 100 hours, to say nothing of all the free add-ons and paid expansions that Ubisoft has released since 2020. You play as a Viking explorer named Eivor, as he explores medieval England and attempts to create a home for his clan.

(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V: was $38 now $14 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most ambitious open-world crime games on the market, with a huge world to explore and a complex story to experience. You play as three enterprising criminals: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, each one of whom has a different arc to pursue. This game also gets you access to the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto Online mode.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite: was $59 now $19 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Perhaps the Xbox Series X’s flagship game, Halo Infinite (opens in new tab) is an ambitious first-person shooter with a lot to like in both the single-player and multiplayer modes. In the campaign, you’ll play as Master Chief in a semi-open world, exploring with the help of a grappling hook. The multiplayer mode has both casual and competitive play, with plenty of cosmetics to earn.

(opens in new tab) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition: was $39 now $19 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remastered version of one of the greatest RPG trilogies of all time. You play as Commander Shepard: a customizable space marine, who becomes the galaxy’s last hope against an invading alien force called the Reapers. With strong third-person shooter gameplay and more than a dozen fleshed-out party members, this one will keep you busy for a while.

(opens in new tab) Resident Evil Village: was $39 now $19 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in Capcom’s long-running survival/horror series, and by all accounts, it’s a pretty solid one. Recurring protagonist Ethan Winters explores a remote European town, complete with a spooky castle and four beautiful vampires. With action and scares in equal measure, Resident Evil Village is a good bet for horror fans.

Cyber Monday deals: Switch games under $20

(Image credit: Konami)

(opens in new tab) Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Assassin’s Creed series arguably peaked with Ezio’s adventures in Renaissance Italy (and Turkey), and now you can get all of those games in a single Switch collection. Assassin’s Cred: The Ezio Collection gathers together Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, all of which are excellent open-world stealth/action games.

(opens in new tab) Castlevania Advance Collection: was $19 now $11 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Castlevania Advance Collection gathers together the three Castlevania games that debuted on the Game Boy Advance: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow. Each one is a side-scrolling Metroidvania with RPG elements, and each one is a ton of fun. If you have an affinity for Gothic horror and exploration, this collection is an easy sell.

(opens in new tab) Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a kid-friendly racing game that features Hot Wheels cars rather than real-world automobiles. If you’re shopping for a child who’s obsessed with the perennially popular die cast cars, this game’s appeal should be self-explanatory. Just be aware that while the game itself, the microtransactions have the potential to get expensive.

(opens in new tab) SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remaster of the popular PS2-era action game. The game stars the titular sponge and his friends as they take part in an original story, complete with the same voice actors from the cartoon. It’s a kid-friendly platformer that still holds up well for the adults who grew up with it.