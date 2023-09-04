Casper Labor Day deal knocks 20% off beds, pillows, more

Labor Day is here, but before you head to the beach or park, we're rounding up today's best Labor Day mattress sales. One of the best deals today comes courtesy of Casper.

For a limited time, you can get the Casper Original Hybrid (queen) on sale for $1,196. That's $299 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Casper. The Original Hybrid is one of best mattresses you can get from Casper as it uses both memory foam and a layer of springs to provide support and comfort.

This version of the Casper Original adds a layer of springs (in addition to the existing layer of memory foam), which enhances overall breathability as well as boosts support. It's the highest-rated of all of Casper's mattresses and it's currently on sale. After discount, the twin costs $876 (was $1,095), whereas the queen costs $1,196 (was $1,495).

The bed is designed with three zones to provide support, so it gently sinks your shoulders while cradling your hips for proper spinal alignment.

The top layer (AirScape) is made up of a layer of perforated foam that increases airflow so you always wake up refreshed. The second layer offers zoned support to target your shoulders, hips/waist, and lower back. Finally, the third layer consists of resilient springs to give the bed a little bounce and support.

This mattress comes with free delivery, a 100-night risk free trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.