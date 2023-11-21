Best Star Wars Black Friday deals according to a super-fan — sales on Lego, games, collectibles and more

Some people use Black Friday deals as an excuse to upgrade to a new TV or buy kitchen appliances. Me? I wait all year for the best Black Friday deals on Star Wars-inspired gear. And i've already found some excellent sales with Star Wars Black Friday deals happening now throughout the online shopping galaxy.

For example, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Star Wars collectibles, toys and apparel. The sale even includes Star Wars Lego sets, which are highly sought-after this time of year for holiday gifts. There's never been a better time to pick up a Star Wars video game, too — Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic is free currently for Amazon Prime members, while Xbox is is offering 75% off select Star Wars games including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

There are a few upcoming Star Wars Black Friday deals worth putting on your radar as well. As of November 23, you can save up to 50% on Star Wars items at Funko.com. I was also excited to see that Ruggable Star Wars rugs are 20% off as of November 22. You'll want to bookmark this page for updates on available Star Wars Black Friday deals.

In the meantime, I've rounded up my favorite Star Wars Black Friday deals below as a self-proclaimed super-fan. You don't need to be strong with the Force to know these are savings you won't want to miss.

Best Star Wars Black Friday deals I recommend

Toys, games, collectibles: up to 40% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Star Wars toys and collectibles as part of a 'Gift the Galaxy' campaign. The sale includes brands like Lego, Funko Pop, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

This Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter set comes with 282 pieces and 2 mini-figures. It even features a retractable landing gear. Get it on sale with Black Friday deals.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon

The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is $20 off for Black Friday deals. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet. It's perfect for fans of the dark side.

Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

Coming with 4 minifigures and an AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon, this Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack Lego set makes it possible to recreate The Clone Wars scenes. It's at an all-time-low price right now.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

This X-Wing replica Lego set is perfect for Star Wars fans. It comes with interactive parts plus three minifigures as well as an R2-D2 droid.

Darth Vader stand for Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Take your Echo Dot (4th or 5th gen) to the dark side with this limited-edition Darth Vader stand. There are Stormtrooper and The Mandalorian stands available for the same price, too.

Star Wars Collection Homesick candles: from $33 @ Homesick

Now your home can smell like iconic Star Wars locations thanks to Homesick's Star Wars candle collection. Homesick has updated this collection several times to include scents inspired by planets, ships and more.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Score the newest Star Wars-inspired video game right now. It's not only on sale, but a great way to get in the May the 4th spirit. We gave the game a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars in our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review. Click the buying options to save $20 right now.