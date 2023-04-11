Best Buy just slashed $150 off Roku's new 55-inch QLED TV

I search for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and this is one of the deals I'm most excited about. Roku's first attempt at making a QLED TV is a hit, it's excellent value for your money and it's just gotten even cheaper.

The Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is on sale for $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This recently-released TV is now at its lowest price ever, so grab it before it's gone.

shop all Roku TVs on sale from $119 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Roku's new Plus Series TV features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It includes Dolby Vision/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV features Roku's platform for all of your streaming needs. This Best Buy exclusive is on sale for the first time.

The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV is one of the most affordable QLED TVs out there. However, you don't need to worry about compromising performance.

When we tested the Roku Plus QLED, we measured a Delta-E score of 2.6011 and 95.55% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. Brightness reached a peak of 574 nits. These numbers are great for a TV in this price range, and in practice make for a TV that delivers on colors, details, and dark scenes.

Audio was just as good. The Dolby Atmos speakers produced clear dialogue, sound effects and music, and we also heard good bass. This TV's audio would be even better with one of the best soundbars, but most users won't mind going without.

The Roku Plus Series QLED even put in good gaming performance. It doesn't have a 120Hz refresh rate or HDMI 2.1 support, but if you don't care about getting the most frames possible, you'll appreciate this TV's low 11.5ms lag time.

Surprise! This Roku-made TV runs on the Roku operating system. And that's a great thing — it's responsive, easy to use, and gets you access to all the best streaming services.

The Roku Plus Series QLED TV is awesome value for money, so I highly recommend picking it up now that it's on sale. If you're still looking for your perfect TV, check out our list of the best TVs and our TV deals coverage.