Best Buy plans to fight inflation by opening more outlet stores

Times are tough for consumers. With inflation driving the price of everyday items to new highs, many households are limiting their monthly spending. To help consumers save money, Best Buy is opening four new Best Buy Outlet stores. The retailer says consumers can expect to see more Best Buy deals as a result of the new store openings.

The new stores will open in Chicago, Phoenix, and Manassas. The fourth store will be located in Houston, where Best Buy plans to move its current outlet to a new location that the retailer says will be three times bigger.

Outlets to offer more products and discounts

Like most warehouses, Best Buy Outlets offer steep discounts on open-box and clearance items. The stores include open-box refrigerators, TVs, and laptops. However, Best Buy plans to expand these categories by adding tablets, gaming devices, smartphones, and more to the mix.

Best Buy will also make it easier to shop its outlet stores by letting consumers browse and purchase outlet products via their local store's Best Buy Outlet website. Outlets will also offer same-day delivery of small devices, like laptops and tablets.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buying refurbished/open-box has always been an excellent way to save money. Refurbished iPhones and refurbished Apple Watch deals can knock from $50 to $200 off list prices. Likewise, buying second-hand iPads can save you up to 30% off.

The new outlet stores will begin to open this summer and fall. They'll join the retailer's current batch of 16 outlets nationwide.