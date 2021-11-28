Back on sale for Cyber Monday: Apple AirPods 2

Cyber Monday deals are here, and so are the discounts. While some prices hit rock bottom on Black Friday, these Cyber Monday sales mean that it's not too late to score great savings on headphones and earbuds.

Take this Apple perennial favorite. The Apple AirPods 2 (2nd generation) are down to $109 from $159 at Amazon. That's the best price we see at the moment, and $20 off the price at Apple.

Amazon has the second generation Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $109 — a record low price for this product. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

These earbuds had crashed down to $89 during Black Friday, but they're still a good sale at $109 if you're ready to click the buy button now.

If you're on the hunt for Apple AirPods, this is the best way to get them today. They still stack up well against newer AirPod iterations, and we noted that they remain among the best headphones available.

These AirPods have a 5-hour battery life, which is 50% more talk time than the original AirPods. Their smart controls include touch controls, "Hey Siri" voice activation and customizable sound, configured via your iPhone's settings. There's also automatic switching between Apple devices, Live Listen to hear conversations more clearly and battery life indicators.

