I found the 3 best Apple Watch Black Friday deals — including Apple Watch 9 for lowest price ever

If you have been thinking about buying your first Apple Watch, gifting one to a loved one or upgrading models, now is the perfect time to jump in. In case you haven't already heard all the noise of all early Black Friday deals, we are here to tell you that the discounts are heating up and Apple watch Black Friday deals are included.

There is something for everyone with the various models now available, many of which are reduced this Black Friday. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently on sale for $729 at Amazon. (Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal). Our fitness editor loved the more sporty and adventure-driven design of the Ultra which you can read more about in her review of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .

The Tom's Guide team has reviewed all of the Apple Watches listed below and we wouldn't bother covering these discounts if we didn't think they were worth your money. Keep on reading to find the right Apple Watch deal for you.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart |$399 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

CHECK THE ON-SCREEN COUPON! Say hello to a stunning upgrade from the original Apple Watch Ultra and the model we deem the ultimate Apple Watch in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review. This impressive smartwatch features a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 4-core neural engines, a 30% faster GPU and a significantly brighter (3,000 nits) display.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an Apple Watch?

We think so! If an Apple Watch isn't on your Christmas wish list then we wouldn't be surprised if it's on a loved one's list. Whether you're looking to buy one for yourself or someone else we think Black Friday is a great time to bite the bullet and make the purchase.



The best smartwatches are a considerable investment but when you get them during a shopping event as big as Black Friday you know retailers are going to be competing to make the most sales. We have already seen this happen across Apple Watch products between sites like Amazon and Best Buy so take advantage of the competition and swipe up an Apple Watch deal whilst you still can this weekend.



