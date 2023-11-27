Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Monday sale — save $45 on this top-selling Patagonia jacket

I've been sifting through Dick's Sporting Goods for the best Cyber Monday deals I can find, and I'm shocked to see the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket heavily discounted right now. But here we are.

You can now pick up the men's Patagonia Torrentshell jacket for just $125 from Dick's Sporting Goods, which is $45 off the top-selling jacket.

At the time of writing, you can choose between three colors at full price and a further three at discounted prices, including sedge green or surfboard yellow. Great names for a great jacket, in my opinion. The jackets range from S-XXL, yet despite being labeled as a men's model, we think both men and women could easily wear these jackets. Here's how to shop the Cyber Monday deal.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket (men’s): was $179 now $125 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This Patagonia jacket comes with external and internal storm flaps, chin guard, pockets and venting pit zips, plus a water-repellent finish. Besides looking good, the 3-layer waterproof and breathable shell brings together comfort and performance.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket: reasons to buy

Marketed as a hiking and casual-wear jacket, the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket has been designed with wet weather and outdoor terrain in mind. The jacket features 3-layer H2No waterproofing and uses ventilation pit zips to help your body breathe whatever the weather.

As we hurtle towards winter, reliable lightweight and waterproof jackets are the gold standard. This model has been rated as a top seller, and buyers have given feedback like "the best rain jacket I have ever had," which is pretty impressive. So let's talk features. There's a snag-free front zipper with storm flaps and chin guard, plus handwarmer pockets, pit zips and water-repellent finishing.

It's the kind of jacket you can throw on to watch soccer or layer up with when heading out hiking, and that versatility is worth the money alone. Then, add the two-way adjustable hood and laminated roll-down visor and you're set for all weather conditions. Just be warned that while the hood adjusts, it doesn't detach.

