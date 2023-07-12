Apple Watch 8 for just $279 is the best Prime Day watch deal — lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, sporting the same great design as the Apple Watch Series 7 with a larger screen and upgraded health tracking. And this Prime Day, you can snag it for a steal.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $279 at Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model and one of the best Apple Watch deals of the season. The current-gen Apple Watch SE has also hit an all-time low of $199.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability and watchOS 9. You can pick one up for $219 this Prime Day, a much lower price with $30 off. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

If you're looking to try out Apple's wearables but want the most bang for your buck, we consider the Apple Watch SE (2022) to be one of the best smartwatches for its price. As you'll see in our Apple Watch SE (2022) review, it supports a huge library of third-party apps, works as a solid workout tracker and uses the same S8 chipset.

Apple's latest entry-level wearable offers the perfect combination of affordability and useful features. Of course, with the cheaper price tag you lose out on some functionality like the ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring, but overall, it's a well-rounded pick for first-time smartwatch buyers.

Our Apple Watch 8 review shows why it's a top pick. What's new between the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7 is the skin temperature sensor, which can track your cycle and sleep patterns. What's more, the Apple Watch 8 has a new crash detection feature, which can sense when you've been in a car crash, and a low-power mode to extend your wearable's battery life to as much as 36 hours.

If you're currently rocking an older Apple Watch, it’s worth upgrading to the Apple Watch 8 for its bright and expanded edge-to-edge display, which is easy to see even in direct sunlight. The screen is optimized for features like Always-On Display, the new watchOS 9 faces and a QWERTY keyboard for quickly firing off messages.

Stay tuned to our Prime Day Apple Watch deals coverage for the best sales, or check out all the great deals going on with Prime Day.