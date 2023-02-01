Apple Watch 7 drops to $299 — that's the lowest price ever

We’re in between major sales events right now, but you can still find plenty of worthwhile discounts on some of our favorite tech. Case in point, the Apple Watch 7 has just been significantly reduced courtesy of Target.

Right now, the Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $299 at Target. That's $100 off its full listing price of $399 and the lowest price ever for this particular configuration of the best-selling smartwatch. Unsurprisingly, this Apple deal is already proving popular and multiple colorways have now sold out. Fortunately, at the time of writing the Apple Watch 7 is still available for $299 in Red, Green or Starlight.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 @ Target

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Apple Watch 7 is still a solid smartwatch. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification, and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. Right now the 41mm model is $100 off at Target, and this epic Apple deal is available on the wearable in Red, Green and Starlight hues.

The Apple Watch 7 is no longer the California-based tech titan’s flagship smartwatch, that honor goes to the Apple Watch 8, but it remains a highly capable wearable. In our Apple Watch 7 review, we praised the smartwatch for a wide variety of reasons including its larger display with reduced bezels, brighter always-on mode, full keyboard and impressive health tracking features.

Speaking of its fitness-tracking credentials, the Apple Watch 7 offers an ECG monitor, blood oxygen monitoring, and irregular heart rhythm notifications and you even get three months of Apple Fitness Plus with purchase. The Series 7 is also compatible with watchOS 9, which adds a new lower power mode that can help boost its battery life to around 18 hours. That’s not a patch on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, but it’s enough to get you through the whole day with juice to spare.

If you’re debating the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 8, the biggest additions the new model brings are the skin temperature sensor and crash detection. However, because the Apple Watch 7 can still run watchOS 9, the overall experience between the two is reasonably similar, so you won't be missing out if you opt for this discounted previous generation model.

The best Apple deals don’t tend to stick around long, and this excellent Apple Watch deal is already selling out fast, so secure yours while you still have the chance. And if you’re looking for more money off top Apple products, we’ve also just spotted a fantastic saving on the latest iPad Air 2022 at Amazon.