iPhone 15 Pro Max launches today — and I found the best deals

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new king of smartphones. Not only is it the best phone we've reviewed at Tom's Guide, but it also sprints past the competition, thanks in part to its powerful A17 Pro silicon and epic 14-hour battery life.

Now the bad news. Priced at $1,199, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $100 pricier than its predecessor. Yes, that $100 gets you more storage — the default capacity is 256GB — but that's still a $100 increase across all iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Fortunately, there are plenty of iPhone 15 Pro Max deals out there to make this phone slightly more affordable.

One of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals right now comes courtesy of Verizon. You can get $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Verizon (with any iPhone trade-in and Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan).

On this page we're rounding up the best iPhone 15 Pro Max deals of the day. Whether you're looking for Verizon phone deals or AT&T phone deals, here's how to save big on your iPhone 15 Pro Max purchase. (For our full take on the phone, make sure to read our iPhone 15 Pro Max review and check out our iPhone 15 deals page for discounts on all models).

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can knock up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. You'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we said the Editor's Choice phone sports a stronger/lighter titanium design that makes a big difference in everyday use. Add in the powerful A17 Pro chip for next-gen gaming, USB-C port, and super-long battery life (14 hours and 2 minutes) and you have the best iPhone money can buy. It features a 6.7-inch 2796 x 1290 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. You'll also need to sign up to one of AT&T's qualifying 5G unlimited data plans.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $830 off @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take up to $830 off any iPhone 15 Pro Max. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, whereas existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

Boost Infinite: free or up to $1,000 off + unlimited for $60/month

Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.