Amazon just slashed $200 off Galaxy S22 Ultra ahead of Samsung S23 launch

Shopping for the very best Android phone? You'll be pleased to know that Amazon is slashing the price of our No. 1 pick, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This comes just ahead of the Galaxy S23 Ultra launch, which is expected at Samsung Unpacked February 1.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) is $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. (Some third-party Amazon retailers are offering deeper discounts, but stock is extremely limited.) It's an excellent $200 off one of the best phones you can buy, so we highly recommend snapping one up. And if it sells out, Samsung offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) is our pick for the best Android phone you can buy right now. It sports a refreshed design, improved display, a better chipset and powerful cameras. And there's a S Pen built in. The battery life could be better but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker. Samsung offers the same price (opens in new tab).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Android phone you can buy, hands-down. It's a phone with an incredible 6.8-inch OLED display, speedy performance and excellent cameras. If you're an Android lover and are looking for a premium phone, there's no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one you should buy.

This phone has the absolute best screen out of any Android handset we've tested, with awesome brightness, vibrancy and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also excels at night-time photography, so if you're frequently taking photos in dark conditions, this is the camera phone to get.

One of the best aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the included S-Pen. This stylus lets you draw, write and take notes on the phone screen. There's almost no latency, and the experience as close as you can get to writing on paper.

The S22 Ultra isn't perfect, however. We got 10 hours and 21 minutes out of the phone in the Tom's Guide battery test, which means it can't beat phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (13:39). It's also usually more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max's base price of $1,099, but that's a non-issue now that it's on sale.

If you want to grab some accessories with your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, buying from Samsung is probably the way to go. They're offering bundle deals on a bunch of their products, including the the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that beat other retailers. As an example, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are just $104 (no trade-in required) if you bundle them with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Yes, the new Galaxy S23 Ultra promises an even faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and an even more powerful 200MP camera, but if you want a great Android phone for less we highly recommend this discount. Especially since the S23 Ultra is tipped for a price hike to $1,249.

We can't recommend this deal enough. A big discount on one of the best phones on the market easily qualifies as one of the best phone deals currently available.