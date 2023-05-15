Amazon just dropped iPad Air M1 to $499 ahead of Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day sales are almost here. The federal holiday is scheduled for May 29 this year, but retailers are expected to begin offering seasonal discounts over the next two weeks in the run-up to the day itself. But you don’t need to wait any longer to start saving on some of our favorite tech like the Apple iPad Air (2022) .

We rank this 2022 model tablet as the best iPad you can buy for a variety of reasons including its elegant design, sharp display and seriously impressive performance courtesy of the powerful M1 chip. It’s the best iPad for most people, and aside from its overly pricy peripherals, has very little going against it.

Right now, the iPad Air 2022 (WiFi/64GB) is on sale for $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $100 saving compared to its full retail price, and it’s also the device’s lowest price ever. This is easily one of the best iPad deals we’ve ever spotted, and we don’t expect it to drop any lower this month either.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Air (2022) key features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Display 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina CPU M1 RAM 8GB Front Camera 12MP wide (f/1.8) Rear Cameras 12MP wide (f/1.8) Storage 64GB Launch date March 11, 2022

Apple iPad Air (2022) — what you need to know

Price history: The iPad Air with M1 launched in March 2022 for $599 (for the WiFi/64GB model), and over the last 12 months it has been discounted several times. It was slashed by $50 earlier this year, before dropping down to its lowest-ever price of $499 at the start of April. It’s now returned to this all-time low price ahead of the impending Memorial Day sales. We don’t expect to see any further discounts in the weeks ahead, but it could drop lower around Prime Day 2023 or during the Black Friday shopping period.

Amazon: $499 (WiFi/64GB) | Best Buy: $599 (WiFi/64GB) | Walmart: $554 (WiFi/64GB) | Apple: $599 (WiFi/64GB)

Review Consensus: In our Apple iPad Air (2022) review we labeled the slick device a “new standard for tablets” and said “The new iPad Air outshines its predecessor thanks to its powerful M1 chip, 12MP front camera with Center Stage and 5G connectivity. It sets a new standard for ultra-thin tablets and is one of the best tablets you can buy.” Alongside its epic performance, sharp display and trademark sleek design, we also loved its long battery life which lasted for more than 10 hours during our testing.



Tom's Guide: 4.5/5 | TechRadar: 4/5 | T3: 5/5 | iMore: 4.5/5

Buy it if: You’re looking for one of the best tablets, period. The iPad Air with M1 chipset is a stunning combination of high-level performance and Apple's iconic design. Overall, it’s a brilliant device that will suit the needs of most people.