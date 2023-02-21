Amazon is offering seriously great deals on the best PS5 games — including $20 off The Last of Us Part 1

It’s shaping up to be a good year for the PS5. The console’s infamous stock problems appear to be mostly resolved, and the hardware is now old enough that we’re starting to see really great discounts on some of the best PS5 games.

Case in point, right now, Amazon is offering some epic deals on several must-play PS5 games. And this promotion doesn’t just include the expected selection of third-party titles that regularly go on sale — looking at you Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There's also serious money off some top-tier PS5 console exclusives including Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and The Last of Us Part 1.

The latter is probably the most tempting deal of this massive PS5 games sale, not only because its the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for the 2022 release, but also because it’s the ideal time to play (or replay) in the wake of the hugely popular The Last of Us HBO show. The Last of Us Part 1 is a ground-up remake of the PS3 original and designed to take full advantage of the power of the PS5. It's now the definitive way to experience Joel and Ellie's cross-country trek through post-apocalyptic America.

This Amazon sale is on physical PS5 games, but if you have a digital-only console or just loathe disc-swapping, the PlayStation Store Double Discounts sale is still ongoing. But, if you’re looking for the best deals possible, you’ll definitely want to head over to Amazon and start shopping these epic offers on must-play PS5 games.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter Left Behind. This is the idea pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $59 now $29

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. Note, this deal is technically on the PS4 edition of the game, but it comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version, just insert the disc into your PS5 console to claim.

Returnal: was $69 now $39

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $39

This Ultimate Edition of the PS5's most popular launch game includes two superhero experiences. You get both the full Spider-Man: Miles Morales game on disc, as well as a digital copy of Spider-Man Remastered. That's a whole lot of open-world web-slinging fun for less than $40.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $27

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace all the way through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.