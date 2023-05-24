Amazon Gaming Week is here — here are the top 5 sales

Amazon Gaming Week is here, and there are a host of sales to be found on gaming laptops, PCs, and accessories. Console gamers needn't worry either — there are also PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch deals aplenty.

If you're looking for an awesome gaming laptop upgrade, the Razer Blade 14 (Ryzen 9/RTX 3080) is $800 off at Amazon. What's more, you can get our favorite gaming headset, the Razer Blackshark V2 for $79 at Amazon right now. There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling for our top Amazon Gaming Week sale pics.

Amazon Gaming Week — top 5 sales

Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance in a compact and lightweight package. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD as well as a 14-inch QHD 165Hz display.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.

Razer Blackshark V2: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Razer Blackshark V2 is a sleek and comfortable gaming headset that can connect via either wired USB or 3.5 mm audio jack. This versatile device works beautifully with both PCs and consoles, providing a nuanced soundscape for both games and music. It also offers high-quality surround sound options, although getting a good fit is more difficult than it should be.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Elden Ring is a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series. The brutally-difficult action RPG offers a vast and highly detailed world to explore and all manner of nightmarish foes to fight. The game is only a couple of months old but is already been heralded as one of the greatest games of all time. The PS5 version is $47, while the Xbox Series X version is $45 right now.