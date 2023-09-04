Add some Tempur magic to your bed for under $200 with this unmissable cheap topper deal

Tempur is known for its super-luxurious, soothing memory foam mattresses, with price tags that might make you cry. Our top tip for anyone who likes the sound of a Tempur mattress but it's out of budget is to pick up a Tempur topper – and right now there's 40% off the Tempur-Adapt topper. That's the cheapest we ever see this topper for, with prices starting from $191.40 for the twin size.
We consider this one of the best mattress toppers around. In our Tempur topper review we found it delivered outstanding pressure relief and recommended it to side sleepers in particular.
It's worth noting that the Labor Day mattress sales are in full swing, with Tempur-Pedic deals across the full mattress range too, so it might be the case that you can afford a full Tempur-pedic mattress right now. Let's take a closer look...
Tempur-Adapt mattress topper (queen size)
Was: $419
Now: $251.40 at Tempur-Pedic
Summary: This is a 3-inch tall mattress topper made from the same Tempur Material you'll find in this brand's sumptuous luxury mattresses. It's a super-soothing kind of memory foam that'll meld around your joints, reliving pressure and lulling you into a dreamy, restful sleep. This topper has elasticated straps to anchor it securely in place on your bed (we found these worked well), and the cover can be removed and machine washed. During our tests, we found this topper delivered ultra-plush comfort and was especially well suited to side sleeping.
Price history: This is the cheapest price we ever see the Tempur topper selling for on the Tempur website. This 40% off deal crops up from time to time, and is always popular when it does appear. Otherwise you'll find this topper selling at full price, or occasionally at 20% off with some freebies (like a pillow and sleep mask) bundled in. In terms of savings though, this is the best deal.
Extras: Purchasing from Tempur gets you a 10-year warranty and free shipping.