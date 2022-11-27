Act fast! Apple Watch SE hit just hit lowest price yet with early Cyber Monday deal

Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals are already happening, bringing discounts to practically every version of the Apple Watch on the market. But it's an especially good time to get the new Apple Watch SE (2022), since it just hit its lowest price yet.

Right now, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS + Cellular) is on sale for $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s only $20 in savings, yes, but it's also the first real deal on the already-affordable Apple Watch that came out just a few months ago. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you can get now on a brand-new smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm/GPS + Cellular): was $299 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 8, plus supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This cellular model means the smartwatch can work without your iPhone, too.

We consider the Apple Watch SE (2022) one of the best smartwatches you can buy for several reasons, but primarily it’s because of the device’s combination of affordability and useful features. Much like the pricier Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE supports a huge library of third-party apps, works well as an activity tracker and promises zippy performance.

What's more, with Cellular support, the Apple Watch SE is a great choice for those who want to leave their iPhone at home for workouts or simply want guaranteed connection, wherever they may go. The Apple Watch SE also works with Family Setup, a feature that lets you manage an Apple Watch for someone without an iPhone, such as a child or older parent. This is great for keeping track of their location, health data, calls and more.

Apple’s latest entry-level wearable is an extremely well-rounded device. As you might expect its cheaper price tag comes with some sacrifices — you don’t get ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring — but it remains the ideal pick for first-time smartwatch buyers and can still hold its own more than two years after its initial launch.

This deal includes all colors of the new Apple Watch SE, which offers some choice for personalization. Of course, you could get any of the best Apple Watch bands to truly make the Apple Watch experience your own.

Looking for more excellent Apple deals during Cyber Monday? Follow along with our Apple Cyber Monday deals live blog, where we're tracking the best discounts around the clock.