11 great Cyber Monday appliance deals still available

It’s true, Cyber Monday is over, but that doesn’t mean the deals have finished. In fact, you can still get your hands on some of the latest appliances for a great price. Where are these amazing deals you ask? We’ve been keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday deals for weeks now, so we know better than anyone.

These are definitely worth checking out, whether you’re perusing for holiday gifts, need to replace a faulty appliance, or simply want to treat yourself to a shiny new coffee maker. In fact, with Cyber Monday having finished, the prices for some of these are as cheap as we’ve ever seen. So what are you waiting for?

If you love to shop on Amazon, you should also check out the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available .

11 best Cyber Monday appliance deals still available

Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: was $217 now $99 @ Walmart Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: was $217 now $99 @ Walmart

This Ninja Blender can pulverize pretty much any ingredient you throw at it thanks to its multi-blade design. It also functions as a food processor, giving you endless recipe options. For those mornings when you just want a smoothie, two 16 oz cups are provided so you can blend to-go. There are four settings to choose from including power, dough, blend and crush.



CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless! You can set the temperature yourself from 200-450°F and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

DeLonghi Vertuo Next: DeLonghi Vertuo Next: was $199 now $134 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold. It's currently out of stock, but you can still order now for this great price.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $159 now $139 @ Walmart Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $159 now $139 @ Walmart

This air fryer deal knocks $20 off one of our favorite models. It has two independent baskets that lets you cook two different foods in two ways at the same time. No preheating is required, so you can eat that much sooner.

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

The Roomba 694 is a slightly less expensive version of the 692, with many of the same traits. This robot vacuum can be controlled using the Roomba app or via Alexa and Google Assistant, which lets you program it to vacuum at certain times. It has multi-surface brushes which are very effective at picking up embedded pet hair and other dirt and debris. The Roomba 694 will even suggest more frequent cleaning during high pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $379 now $299 @ KitchenAid KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $379 now $299 @ KitchenAid

If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Only the blue and silver models are left, so act quickly.



Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson

Make a saving of $50 with this great offer. This lightweight, cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time, and two power modes. It's soft roller cleaner head can tackle hard floors while its powerful, motor head can quickly suck up dirt and dust from carpets. It comes in an attractive yellow/nickel color, with a wide range of accessories for every task.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $649 now $487 @ Best Buy Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $649 now $487 @ Best Buy

If you want style as well as substance, then the Nespresso Creatista Plus model by Breville currently is more than $100 off. This espresso machine features an attached milk frother, should you be a fan of latte art, and it can brew three different sizes of coffee (0.5, 1.35 and 5oz). The LCD display on top and the stainless steel finish give it a premium appearance.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

If you want a smart fan that also cleans the air, this is a great Dyson deal. It has an automatic sensor that reports air quality in real time, and displays it on the LCD screen. It also works with voice activated controls via Alexa, and operates with 350 degree of oscillation.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $849 now $649 @ Amazon iRobot Roomba j7+: was $849 now $649 @ Amazon

We weren't sure if it would happen, but it has: iRobot's newest robot vacuum is on sale. You can now get a generous $200 off this latest model. It stands out for guaranteeing to avoid pet poop, and it's so effective that it's taken the top spot as the best Roomba we've tested. It comes with a self-empty cleaning base and it's one of the smartest robot vacuums we've seen — it learns more with each run.

Samsung RF27T5501SR 26.5 cu. ft. Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,199 now $2,398 @ The Home Depot Samsung RF27T5501SR 26.5 cu. ft. Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,199 now $2,398 @ The Home Depot

If you want the latest tech in your refrigerator, then this is the one to get. It features an integrated touch screen display which can connect with your smart home, help you plan out your meals and shares photos and calendars. The refrigerator itself has a huge 26.5 cu. ft capacity to boot, and comes with an ice/water dispenser. It's currently 25% off. While it's backordered, you can still get it for this great price and it's well worth the wait.