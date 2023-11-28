11 best Cyber Monday TV deals still live — $349 55-inch QLED, $400 off LG OLED and more

The Cyber Monday sales are technically over, but that doesn't mean there isn't still some time to score an epic Cyber Monday TV deal.

There are still TV deals starting from just $59 at Best Buy. Alternatively, if you want one of the best TVs you can buy right now, the LG C3 OLED TV is on sale for $400 off at Amazon. These deals won't stick around much longer, so be sure to shop the remaining Cyber Monday TV sales as soon as possible.

And if you're looking for more seasonal sales that you can shop right now, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available including big discounts on everything from kitchen appliances to fitness apparel.

Cyber Monday TV deals still available right now

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheapest TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43 inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is one of our favorite Cyber Monday savings and it's still available now as we move into the rest of the week.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 at Best Buy

Sony Bravia XR A75L: was $1,999 now $1,498 @ Amazon

The Bravia XR A75L is a new (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,796 now $2,496 @ Amazon

The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of TVs at the very top of its 4K OLED lineup in terms of pricing and technology. In our review, we called it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. It boasts superlative picture quality, a gorgeous design, and LG’s thoroughly refined webOS smart platform. If you're looking to splurge on a new TV, this is the one to get.

Price check: $2,499 @ Best Buy

