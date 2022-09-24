FAQs

What are TurboAnt promo codes? TurboAnt promo codes are digital coupons that can be used to lower the price of various TurboAnt vehicles. When available, TurboAnt promo codes can be entered during the checkout process at TurboAnt's website.

Does TurboAnt offer free shipping? TurboAnt offers free shipping on all orders of $49 or more within the 48 contiguous United States. Orders under $49 qualify for a flat rate shipping charge of $15. Shipping generally takes between 5 to 7 business days.

What is TurboAnt's return policy? Any new and unused products purchased from TurboAnt may be returned for up to 30 days after the original delivery date. However, the products must be in their original packaging and delivered with a return shipping label (provided by TurboAnt after confirming the return request). Additionally, products being returned for non-defective reasons will be charged a 25% restocking fee and the resulting shipping cost, duties, or tariffs will be at the customer's cost. You can learn more about their return policy via the TurboAnt website (opens in new tab).

What is TurboAnt's repair policy? TurboAnt will repair and replace its products for six to 24 months after purchase. In addition, TurboAnt offers lifetime technical support.

TurboAnt Hints and Tips

Garmin coupon codes are a great way to save money, but there are various other ways to save on your next Garmin purchase.

Look for deals direct from TurboAnt: TurboAnt already offers aggressive pricing. However, the manufacturer occasionally offers discounts on its vehicles. Deals can take from $50 to $200 off select bikes and scooters.

TurboAnt already offers aggressive pricing. However, the manufacturer occasionally offers discounts on its vehicles. Deals can take from $50 to $200 off select bikes and scooters. Shop bundles for maximum savings: TurboAnt offers discounts when you purchase multiple vehicles simultaneously. These special offers can take from $150 to $200 off or add special freebies with your purchase. You can view all bundle deals via the TurboAnt website (opens in new tab) .

TurboAnt offers discounts when you purchase multiple vehicles simultaneously. These special offers can take from $150 to $200 off or add special freebies with your purchase. You can view all bundle deals via the TurboAnt website . Opt for refurbished gear: TurboAnt has a section on their website dedicated to refurbished gear. You can shop all refurbished TurboAnt gear via the TurboAnt website (opens in new tab) . They're backed by a 30-day limited warranty for part and component and repair and replacement. However, keep in mind that refurbished products are non-returnable.

How to use TurboAnt promo codes

TurboAnt promo codes can be entered during the first stage of checkout. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. On the right column of your shopping cart (below the item you're purchasing), you'll see a section titled "Gift card or discount Code." Manually enter your TurboAnt promo code, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best TurboAnt bikes and scooters?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

TurboAnt M10: If you're looking for a reliable midrange scooter, the TurboAnt M10 is hard to beat. While it doesn't hold a spot in our list of the best electric scooters, in our TurboAnt M10 review, we said this scooter could suit almost anyone's needs at an affordable price ($449). In our testing, the M10's large 10-inch tires provided plenty of cushioning over bumps, even when traveling at speed. We also found the M10's rear disc brake to be very responsive, stopping the scooter in a very short amount of time. We also like that it has both a headlight and a tail light, which is something you don’t often see in scooters in this price range.

TurboAnt Thunder T1 Ebike: The Thunder T1 is a fat-tire ebike designed to handle rough and ready commuting chores, as well as weekend trail rides. In our TurboAnt Thunder T1 Ebike review, we gave the T1 a run for its money in a variety of conditions ranging from dusty warm autumnal days to snow-and-ice winter afternoons. The ebike handled it all with aplomb. It's a balanced, predictable ride that won't throw any sudden surprises at you. When shopping for the best budget electric bikes or best electric bikes — the T1 merits your attention.