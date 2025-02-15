Listen up! Here's the best Presidents' Day Sonos deals you can buy right now

Sonos had a rough 2024 and the brand will be hoping its fortunes improve over the course of this year. Despite going through a very rocky patch with its software, I think Sonos' audio hardware still reigns supreme. But, of course, that quality comes at a price.

I've been lucky enough to test a number of Sonos devices over the years, but I'm not immune to the premium prices set by the brand. That's why I'm spending Presidents' Day weekend scouting for the best deals on Sonos gear you can buy.

My personal favorite so far is the Sonos Ace headphones down to $349 at Amazon right now. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones since they launched last year. The best part is even if you're not locked into the Sonos ecosystem, the Ace are a fantastic pair of headphones that'll serve you just as well as a regular wired or wireless set.

If you're not in the market for a new pair of headphones, then I recommend upgrading your TV audio with the original Sonos Arc that's currently $715 at Amazon if you opt for the white version.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite Sonos deals (so far) this Presidents' Day weekend. Don't forget to check out our full Presidents' Day deals live blog and if you're specifically looking to upgrade your mattress, we've found the best savings for you this weekend on our dedicated Presidents' Day mattress deals live blog.

Best Sonos deals

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $214 at Amazon Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. Check out the Tom's Guide Sonos Ray review for the full breakdown but this impresses due to the balanced sound profile and lower price. It sounds much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. Just like with the Arc or the Beam, it connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This is my top Sonos deal of the weekend so far. I've used the Sonos Ace as my go-to headphones for six months now and our Sonos Ace review states they're "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built-in Spatial Audio. At $100 off, this is the lowest price I've seen for these headphones since they launched.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $448 at Amazon Sonos' mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and I love the curving, candy bar-like design not to mention the room-filling sound. You can read more in our Sonos Beam gen 2 review but in a nutshell, if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then this is the perfect size audio accompaniment. You can pair it with more Sonos speakers for surround sound and also use it to play music from the app.

Sonos Sub 3: was $799 now $679 at Best Buy The Sonos Sub 3 isn't the latest in the lineup (the Sub 4 was announced in October '24) but it's still a powerful addition to your home theater that can now be had for even less. You'll need to pair it up with a Sonos soundbar and it's only avaialble in white or black but it's perfect to add bass to a medium-sized or large room, weighs 29 lb (13.15 kg) and can sit in vertical or horizontal orientation.