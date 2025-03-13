Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now

Deals
By published

Save big on Sonos audio devices

Sonos Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Sonos is a brand that makes some of the best speakers and best soundbars on the market — and if you're looking to upgrade your home theater set up, you can score up to 40% off their most popular audio devices on Amazon right now.

The best deal we've seen so far is on the Sonos Ray, which is sporting a 36% markdown. If you're in the market for a small but mighty speaker, I suggest the Sonos Roam 2 for just $139. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Sonos audio devices from the sale. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Quick Links

Best Sonos Deals

Sonos Roam 2
Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon

The smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup, the Roam is no less smart than its bigger siblings. We loved the little portable speaker in our Sonos Roam 2 review, especially its rich sound quality which outperformed its small size. Thanks to its smarts and WiFi connection, it connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice assistant support, and then there's the Bluetooth connection for when it goes out and about.

View Deal
Sonos Ray
Sonos Ray: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We were incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support.

View Deal
Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.

View Deal
Sonos Sub Mini
Sonos Sub Mini: was $429 now $343 at Amazon

The Sonos Sub Mini is a small but mighty wireless subwoofer that seamlessly integrates into your Sonos setups. In our Sub Mini review we concluded despite the price, the subwoofer "feels like a worthwhile investment" with its fuss-free integration and seamless control.

View Deal
Sonos Move 2
Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359 at Amazon

The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on this speaker so far.

View Deal
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Sonos Mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in the Sonos Beam gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size.

View Deal
Sonos Arc
Sonos Arc: was $899 now $649 at Amazon

Sonos' previous generation soundbar is still an excellent TV sound upgrade. We loved the soundbar in our Sonos Arc review, especially its slick design. It's also one of the best soundbars around for Spatial Audio, with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance that we've ever experienced. It's smart too, and connects to Alexa and Google assistant so that you can command your smart home.

View Deal
See more Audio Deals
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sonos Deals
Huge Sonos sale on Amazon — 7 audio deals I’d shop ahead of the Super Bowl
Sonos Ace with deals tag
Listen up! Here's the best Presidents' Day Sonos deals you can buy right now
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) deal image
Sonos' mid-range soundbar just dropped to its lowest ever price
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar shown on floor
Best Super Bowl soundbar deals 2025 — 19 deals I’d shop now up to $900 off
Sony WH-1000XM5 on bench
Amazon knocks up to 40% off Sony headphones and speakers — 11 deals I’d shop now
Sonos Arc soundbar attached to a wall under a TV with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal badge attached
Quick! Sonos Arc just crashed to lowest ever price — save $200 right now
Latest in Audio
Sonos Deals
Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones
Samsung just tipped to launch bone conduction headphones this summer alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7
Synseer healthbuds
This new pair of earbuds wants to track your health like a smartwatch — but there's a hefty price tag
AirPods 4 seen in case with a Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal sticker
Hurry! AirPods 4 plunge to record-low $99 at Amazon, while ANC model falls to $148
The Fluance Ri71 in Tom&#039;s Guide&#039;s audio testing environment.
I just tested these epic powered speakers: Don't buy a $400 soundbar, buy these instead
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses next to AirPods Pro 2
New report says Apple is working on Meta-style smart glasses and AirPods with cameras
Latest in Deals
Sonos Deals
Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now
Weber grill deals
Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99
Samsung S90D OLED with deal tag
No way! Amazon just slashed this 55-inch Samsung OLED TV in time for March Madness
Best Buy storefront
I've dug through Best Buy's massive end-of-week sale — here are 27 deals you can’t miss
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation’s epic March sale is live with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy
More about audio
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones

Samsung just tipped to launch bone conduction headphones this summer alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Fluance Ri71 in Tom&#039;s Guide&#039;s audio testing environment.

I just tested these epic powered speakers: Don't buy a $400 soundbar, buy these instead
Weber grill deals

Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99
See more latest
Most Popular
Weber grill deals
Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99
Samsung S90D OLED with deal tag
No way! Amazon just slashed this 55-inch Samsung OLED TV in time for March Madness
Best Buy storefront
I've dug through Best Buy's massive end-of-week sale — here are 27 deals you can’t miss
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
A woman lying on a Tempur-Cloud pillow
Sleep Awareness Week bedding sales 2025: Save on Tempur-Pedic, Helix and more
home depot hardwood flooring
Pay nothing to get your flooring delivered with The Home Depot
God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation’s epic March sale is live with PS5 games from $3 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy
The image shows a montage of different sleep tech products, including a Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock, Oura Ring, Rise Sleep App, Mixx earplugs and SOMO eye mask
5 gadgets I use to fall asleep fast and get better sleep — Sleep Week deals from Hatch, Oura and Rise and more
Alo Yoga deals
Huge Alo Yoga sale is live — 9 spring apparel deals I'd shop right now
Fletcher Loyer (cropped out of the shot) fouls Zakai Zeigler while battling for control of a loose ball during the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in March 2024
How to watch March Madness tournament on Paramount Plus