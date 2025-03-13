Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now
Sonos is a brand that makes some of the best speakers and best soundbars on the market — and if you're looking to upgrade your home theater set up, you can score up to 40% off their most popular audio devices on Amazon right now.
The best deal we've seen so far is on the Sonos Ray, which is sporting a 36% markdown. If you're in the market for a small but mighty speaker, I suggest the Sonos Roam 2 for just $139. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Sonos audio devices from the sale. For more discounts, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
The smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup, the Roam is no less smart than its bigger siblings. We loved the little portable speaker in our Sonos Roam 2 review, especially its rich sound quality which outperformed its small size. Thanks to its smarts and WiFi connection, it connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice assistant support, and then there's the Bluetooth connection for when it goes out and about.
Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We were incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support.
The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.
The Sonos Sub Mini is a small but mighty wireless subwoofer that seamlessly integrates into your Sonos setups. In our Sub Mini review we concluded despite the price, the subwoofer "feels like a worthwhile investment" with its fuss-free integration and seamless control.
The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on this speaker so far.
Sonos Mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in the Sonos Beam gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size.
Sonos' previous generation soundbar is still an excellent TV sound upgrade. We loved the soundbar in our Sonos Arc review, especially its slick design. It's also one of the best soundbars around for Spatial Audio, with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance that we've ever experienced. It's smart too, and connects to Alexa and Google assistant so that you can command your smart home.
